History has been made in Ellisville.
For the first time in program history, the Jones College men’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the nation.
The Bobcats earned the top spot in both the NJCAA Division II poll and the United Soccer Coaches poll this week.
Head coach Brendan Connolly’s team has been impressive all season, posting a 9-0 overall record, 6-0 in the MACCC. The Bobcats bested Itawamba 4-0 last week for its third consecutive shutout.
The Bobcats will be at home on Friday for a 7 p.m. game vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast. The game will air on JCJC.TV. Jones visits Copiah-Lincoln on Oct. 18 and will host Southwest on Oct. 21 and Hinds on Oct. 25 to end regular season play.
The MACCC men’s regular season champion will host the conference tournament Nov. 5-6.
