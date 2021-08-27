Officials at Jones College are currently monitoring Hurricane Ida and the possible impact of the projected storm path. At this time, all college operations will move forward as scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30.
Changes to any schedules, if required, will be released to the campus community by Sunday, Aug. 29 at noon.
All information will be shared through campus email, the college website, https://www.jcjc.edu/ college social media channels, https://www.facebook.com/JonesCollege https://www.instagram.com/jones_bobcats/ https://twitter.com/JonesCollege and local news agencies.
