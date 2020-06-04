Jones College has one non-instructional employee who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and is currently under in-home isolation. That individual was on campus Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28, prior to COVID-19 testing or positive confirmation. Contact tracing took place, the college provided sanitation of the affected facilities and the individual is receiving appropriate medical treatment.
Additional Jones College employees that have been in direct contact with the confirmed positive case have been tested and are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Those employees suspected to be in direct contact with the positive case will not return to campus until test results are delivered and they are cleared by healthcare personnel. At this time, there are no faculty or students impacted by the confirmed COVID case.
Continued health and safety precautions, such as social distancing, wearing face masks, and limiting movement on campus, will remain in place for all Jones College employees, students, and visitors. The health and safety of the campus community remain Jones College’s number one priority.
