ELLISVILLE - Prepare for the CDL (commercial driver’s license) test at Jones College with a three-day course beginning on Saturday, June 1, and continuing each Saturday, June 8, and June 15. This three-day class meets from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville. Participants will get hands-on-training while learning how to operate a passenger bus. This course also includes lectures emphasizing safety. Upon successful completion of this course, participants should be ready to test for their CDL Class B with school bus and passenger endorsements. The course is $200 per student. For more information contact Jennifer Hodges at 601-477-4114.
