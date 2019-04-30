While at the State PBL competition on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women, some of Jones College’s student winners posed for a photo. Pictured left to right are JC PBL Advisor, David Ray, JC student competitors, Trent Norris, Zachory Busby, Alyssa Pearce, Byron Pittman, Grant Valverde, Tara Williamson and, Daniel Easley, and JC PBL Advisor, Mitch Dubose.