ELLISVILLE - Fourteen of the fifteen Jones College students that competed in the Phi Beta Lambda business honor society’s State competition in Columbus, Mississippi, came home, winners. They either placed first or second in their competitive events, qualifying them for the national competition in June, in San Antonio, Texas. During the three-day conference, each student competed in two, business-related events. The events ranged from accounting principles and entrepreneurship concepts, to computer programming and network design.
“Thirteen of the students will be going to the four-day national conference and competition in San Antonio,” said Jones College’s PBL Advisor, David Ray. “We’re looking forward to a strong showing at nationals this summer. This group has a lot of potential to place nationally.”
Tara Williamson of Mendenhall earned first place honors in both the Computer Applications and the Hospitality Management competitions. Colby Dorsey of Woodville earned first place honors in Computer Concepts. Ellisville’s Dylan Meeks earned first place in Sports Management & Marketing, and second place in the Contemporary Sports Issues category. The team of Colby Dorsey, Trent Norris of Seminary and Grant Valverde of Enterprise earned second place in the Network Design team competition. The team consisting of Owen Cote of Sumrall, Daniel Easley of Laurel, and Tyler Rouse of Lucedale took home first place in the Management Analysis & Decision Making team category and second place in the Financial Analysis & Decision Making team competition. Sumrall’s Kaleb Ashmore earned first place honors in the Programming Concepts competition and second place in the Computer Applications category.
Columbia’s Alyssa Pearce took home second place in the Job Interview category and third place in the Marketing Analysis & Decision Making competition. Zachory Busby of Soso landed in second place in the Help Desk competition and third place in the Information Management category. Hattiesburg’s Stephen Grantham received second place for his efforts in the Programming Concepts competition. Finishing in third place were Trent Norris in the Help Desk competition and Melissa Hankins of Laurel in the Accounting competition. However, Hankins took top honors in the Entrepreneurship Concepts competition. Ellisville’s Emily Youngblood earned second place in the Macroeconomics competition and Byron Pittman of Ellisville earned fourth place in the Information Management category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.