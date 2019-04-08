ELLISVILLE – Six Smith County students were recently awarded the Jones County Junior College A.T. Bassett Memorial Scholarship. English teachers from the three Smith County schools were asked to choose several students to compete by writing an essay on various topics for the Writing Competition facilitated by JCJC’s English department. Nineteen students competed for the A.T. Bassett Memorial Scholarship with first and second place winners earning tuition scholarships. The A.T. Bassett Scholarship was established in memory of A.T. Bassett by his wife Sue and daughters, Lona Bassett and Morrett Ellzey of Moselle.
Winners of the scholarships are:
Mize High School:
1st place: Loren Jones
2nd place: Ondranna Barnes
Raleigh High School:
1st place: Garrett Bradshaw
2nd place: Hailey Smith
Taylorsville High School:
1st place: Janna Swanner
2nd place: Alyssa Adrion
