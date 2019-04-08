Bassett Scholarship - JC
Buy Now

The top Smith County high school seniors were invited to Jones College to compete in the annual Writing Competition with the hopes of earning the JCJC A.T. Bassett Memorial Scholarship. Students are pictured before the competition and are standing in the front row, left to right: Faith Smith-Raleigh; Ranni Middleton-Raleigh; Hailey Smith-Raleigh; Cheyenne Clark, Taylorsville; Allysa Adrion-Taylorsville; Raygen Keyes-Taylorsville; Janna Swanner-Taylorsville; Odranna Barnes-Mize; Breazae Redwood-Mize; Katie Runnels-Mize and Olivia Childres-Mize.  Standing in the back row, left to right are Kaylyn McKinney-Raleigh; Samantha Yates-Raleigh; Garrett Bradshaw-Raleigh; Solomon Page-Raleigh; Troy Blakeney-Raleigh; Dawson Bush-Mize; Loren Jones-Mize and Bridgette Ainsworth-Mize.

ELLISVILLE – Six Smith County students were recently awarded the Jones County Junior College A.T. Bassett Memorial Scholarship. English teachers from the three Smith County schools were asked to choose several students to compete by writing an essay on various topics for the Writing Competition facilitated by JCJC’s English department. Nineteen students competed for the A.T. Bassett Memorial Scholarship with first and second place winners earning tuition scholarships.  The A.T. Bassett Scholarship was established in memory of A.T. Bassett by his wife Sue and daughters, Lona Bassett and Morrett Ellzey of Moselle.   

 

Winners of the scholarships are:

Mize High School:

1st place: Loren Jones

2nd place: Ondranna Barnes

Raleigh High School:

1st place: Garrett Bradshaw

2nd place: Hailey Smith

Taylorsville High School:

1st place: Janna Swanner

2nd place: Alyssa Adrion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.