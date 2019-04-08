Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.