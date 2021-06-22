Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society, awarded two Jones College students to the honor society’s All-Mississippi Academic teams, after competing with a pool of more than 1,800 nominations from the state’s 15 community colleges.
Laurel native Faith Houston, sophomore pharmacy major, was selected on Phi Theta Kappa’s All Academic First Team and Leaksville navite McKay Lee Bray was selected for the All-Mississippi Academic Second Team.
Jones’ nominees distinguished themselves scholastically with excellent grades, and they all had notable records of service and campus and community involvement, said Eric Shows, Science Division chair and PTK co-advisor.
“Their particular accomplishments and successes are truly highlighted by being named as the college’s nominees for this prestigious academic competition,” said Shows.
Houston said she was so thankful for being selected as one of the fifteen people chosen for the All-Mississippi Academic First Team.
“This award will help me earn more scholarship money for pharmacy school,” Houston said.
“It was an absolute honor to make the All-State Academic Team,” Bray said. “I am thankful for this scholarship and all of the opportunities it will give me to continue my education at the University of Mississippi.”
The All-State Academic Team recognition awards the top PTK students at the state’s 15 two-year colleges through the Mississippi Association of Junior Colleges with $500 scholarships, medallions, certificates and printed resolutions from the Mississippi Legislature. The highest scoring nominees from each of the 15 two-year colleges earned First Team All-Mississippi honors and $500 scholarships provided by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges. Students who are selected for this recognition may receive additional scholarships to a four-year university when they transfer.
Both students were chosen as Jones College’s nominees from a larger pool of Jones applicants. The nominees were then evaluated by PTK officials on effective writing skills, the academic rigor of their majors and their leadership impact at their colleges.
Houston received an ACT scholarship and was invited to be a member of the Charles Pickering Honors Institute during her tenure at Jones. She served as senator for Student Government Association her freshman year and as secretary her sophomore year. She also served as the historian for PTK.
She has been named a Gold Key Merit and Leadership recipient, received the Letter “J” Academic honor and has been on the President’s List Honor Roll each semester. In her spare time, Houston volunteers at the Glory House in Laurel. She will continue her education at the University of Mississippi.
Besides representing the state as Miss Hospitality 2020, Bray served as a PTK officer, and she is a member of the Charles Pickering Honors Institute, Student Government Association, Jones OnStage and Concert Choir. She is a Hall of Fame recipient and was selected as one of five Tullos Scholars at Jones College. She will continue her higher education as a Lyceum Scholar at the University of Mississippi with plans to practice internal medicine in rural Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.