ELLISVILLE - Three Jones College students were nominated for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s All-Mississippi Academic Team with two students earning first-team honors. Shivum Desai of Hattiesburg and Caleb Brownlee of Moselle were named to the All-Mississippi Academic First Team. Jared Woullard of Leakesville was named to the All-Mississippi Academic Second Team and has earned the Presidential Scholarship to major in engineering at Mississippi State University.
“This entire process has been an incredible learning experience for me personally. I’m humbled by those who nominated me at Jones and I’m also very grateful to PTK for providing incredible opportunities for students statewide,” said Woullard.
These students competed with more than 1,800 nominations from each of the 15-community colleges. As part of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society’s annual academic and workforce competition, each student submitted an essay, answered discussion questions, and described their leadership roles and activities while in college. Nominees were evaluated on effective writing skills, the academic rigor of their majors and their leadership impact at their colleges.
“This award is not about what you know or who you know. This award is about how others know you and your work on campus,” said president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa, Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner at the recognition luncheon.
Being a member of the All- Mississippi Academic Team also takes hard work, Mississippi Community College Board’s Executive Director, Dr. Andrea Mayfield acknowledged. She encouraged the student leaders to help pave a successful future in their home state.
“Community College’s produce leaders. There are opportunities for self and others, as well as opportunities to shape Mississippi’s future. Mississippi is counting on your leadership and your success to make a difference here in Mississippi. There’s nothing more exciting than working with people who are making a difference.”
First Team honoree, Shivum Desai said he is grateful for the leadership opportunities through PTK. He has served as the president of Jones College’s Rho Sigma chapter of PTK and has volunteered for fundraising campaigns and campus activities. He also maintained a 4.0 GPA while juggling his many responsibilities in his biological sciences major to become a cardiologist. Along with his academic duties, Desai works as the assistant manager at Baskin-Robbins in Hattiesburg and he volunteers in area hospitals. His hard work has been honored with accolades like being named to the Coca-Cola Gold Academic Team, HEADWAE student representative at Jones, in addition to being named a Tullos Scholar and a Hall of Fame and Letter “J” Academic Achievement Award recipient. Additionally, Desai will be attending the University of Mississippi as a Lyceum Scholar. The former native of England said he owes much of his success to PTK.
“Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has been the most influential organization I have ever joined. PTK, in my heart, is much more than the four hallmarks. Instead, the honor society is my third parent! The organization allowed me to open myself up and truly challenge my abilities, both inside and outside the classroom. Personally, the organization has allowed me to get out there and interact with all sorts of people and it has made me become more adaptable to different environments. Professionally, the organization has allowed me to become well rounded socially and academically. Without PTK, my achievements would not be possible,” said Desai.
Caleb Brownlee earned All- Mississippi First Team honors for Workforce Pathway students. The electrical technology major volunteers with Rain Down Ministries and has served in the mission fields of South America and Romania, as well as in several Midwest and southern states. While helping on his family farm in Wayne County, Brownlee also maintains a job assisting an electrician. Academically at Jones, he earned the Letter “J” Academic Achievement Award.
“It was an honor being selected to represent Jones College’s career and technical programs through PTK’s Workforce & Transfer Pathway Scholars program. I’m currently working with an electrical contractor and will continue working with him until bigger and better opportunities are offered,” said Brownlee.
The highest scoring nominees from each of the 15 two-year colleges earned First Team All- Mississippi honors and $500 scholarships provided by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges. All team members received special medallions, certificates and printed resolutions from the Mississippi Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.