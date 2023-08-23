The artwork of Bethanie Wilson of Hattiesburg is now on display in the Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery at Jones College through Sept. 15.
Wilson’s large oil paintings depict portions of her life being raised in rural Forrest County, near Hattiesburg, where she developed a love for drawing the landscapes and life around her, with some of those pieces on display at the free showing at Jones College. Her work is also on display at the Mainstreet Gallery in Hattiesburg and she is working as an adjunct art instructor at William Carey University.
She began her formal painting career her freshman year of college at William Carey University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and master’s in education degree in art. Passionately exploring the infinite painting world, Wilson is heavily influenced by artists such as Mark Rothko, Claude Monet and Joan Mitchell. The energetic color abstractions she creates are sincere spiritual and emotional expressions.
“As an artist, I bring out the life within me, through strokes of paint, I can’t express in words,” she said. “In my work, it interests me to evoke an intellectual emotion; each element of a piece is thoughtfully composed by strategic theory of color and composition partnered with an embodiment of human experience.
“Object matter is taken away, but the memories and senses shared remain. I am enlightened through my faith that unapologetically tells a personal journey between creation and Creator. What I veil upon the canvas is evidence of things not seen, literally. When I paint, I am engaged in a visual conversation.”
Wilson has received art awards, including Best in Painting Award at the 2020 Mississippi Collegiate Art competition, the 2021 Art Student Exhibition at the Sarah Gillespie Museum of Art and the Best in Show Award at the 2022 South Mississippi Art Association Juried Exhibition. She has been featured in shows in the Odd Fellows Gallery, Sarah Gillespie Museum of Art, the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, Lucile Parker Gallery and at the University Baptist Church gallery space.
For more information about the JC art show or to arrange a visit to the gallery, call 601-477-8401.
The Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and by appointment only on Wednesdays. The gallery is closed during the holidays.
For more information, visit www.jcjc.edu/programs/finearts/ or the JC Art Department’s social media Facebook page and on Instagram @artatjonescollege.
