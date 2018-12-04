Members of Jones College’s JC Voices, JC Jazz, Touch of Gold dance team and cast members of the Christmas Show are pictured with the toys they collected from the audience as donations to see the JC Christmas Show, “Santa’s Swingin’ Pajama Party” which benefited the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Pictured in the center are the show’s hosts, Jingle (Landon Williams) and Bell (Coco Caldwell) along with Santa and his friends in the Jones College Fine Arts Department along with a few of the toys collected to benefit the Salvation Army’s Angle Tree Program.