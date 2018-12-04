Cast

Members of Jones College’s JC Voices, JC Jazz, Touch of Gold dance team and cast members of the Christmas Show are pictured with the toys they collected from the audience as donations to see the JC Christmas Show, “Santa’s Swingin’ Pajama Party” which benefited the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Pictured in the center are the show’s hosts, Jingle (Landon Williams) and Bell (Coco Caldwell) along with Santa and his friends in the Jones College Fine Arts Department along with a few of the toys collected to benefit the Salvation Army’s Angle Tree Program.

ELLISVILLE – The partnership between Jones College’s Fine Arts department and the Salvation Army has brought hundreds of toys to children and smiles from adults enjoying the last five Christmas benefit shows. This year, the audience attending the Christmas Show, “Santa’s Swingin’ Pajama Party” was extremely gracious in giving unwrapped toy donations for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program in lieu of a ticket for the concert.  After the show, Jones students helped the Salvation Army fill a dozen bags full of toys for children in the Pine Belt. 

“Giving has been up this year but it is always amazing to witness the outpouring of love from the community for these kids.  With the booming economy, we have collected more gifts with about the same number of people requesting our assistance. The donation of toys from the community and Jones College will help greatly,” said Laurel Salvation Army Major, Raymond Pruitt.

JCJC Fine Arts Division Chair, Mark Brown said he is happy about the big crowd attending the Christmas Show and donating presents. The music groups, JC Voices, JC Jazz, Bridge, along with the Touch of Gold Dance Team and theater students combined their talents to reward the crowd for their generosity with various traditional, new and jazzy Christmas songs and a show, directed by Bruce Smith.

“‘Santa’s Swingin’ Pajama Party’ was a tremendous success and I would like to thank the community for giving so generously to The Salvation Army Angel Tree Campaign. The students and faculty involved in the performance were pleased to have such a wonderful audience full of friends, young and old enjoying an entertaining show,” said Mark Brown.

For more information about the Angel Tree program, contact the Salvation Army at 601-428-4232 or go tohttp://salvationarmyalm.org/angel-tree/. For more information about the JC Fine Arts programs call at 601-477-4203. Follow JC Fine Arts on Facebook and Twitter.

Guest Stars in order of appearance 

Jingle - Landon Williams of Waynesboro 

Belle - Coco Caldwell of Laurel  

Barbie - Sydney Brady of Madison

Ken – Jared Woullard of Leakesville

Mrs. Claus - Shaylee Thames of Petal

Members of JC Jazz

Dr. Ben Burge, Director

Joshua Anderson, Sandhill

John Harrison, Laurel

Kenton Henderson, Richton

Kendall Herrington, Enterprise

Sydney Herrington, Enterprise

Ryan Nowell, Ellisville 

Hunter Gammil, Petal

Logan Donald, Ellisville

Michael Brown, Laurel

Bethany Miller, Ellisville

Linda Echenique, Laurel

Cole Johnson, Laurel

Clay Whitt, Vancleave

John Ivey, Petal 

Zack Gregore, Petal

Matthew Dodd, Petal

Matthew Haight, Mobile, AL

Tristan Garrett, Laurel 

Courtland Goff, Ellisville

Members of JC Voices

Dr. Susan A. Smith, Conductor

Ms. Jennifer Bruton, Assistant Director

Dr. David Goldblatt, Accompanist

Kenneth Anderson, Sand Hill

Kalyn Bales, Stringer

Ella Barker, Hattiesburg

James Bilbo, Hattiesburg

Faith Bufkin, Ellisville

Jorge Castillo, Ellisville

Kassidy Chandler, Laurel

Mary Coats, Taylorsville

Hayden Dillistone, Laurel

Reagan Dukes, Laurel

Nathaniel Gamblin, Waynesboro

Shedrick George, Laurel

Matthew Haight, Mobile, AL

Victor Harris, Laurel

Dakota Malone, Raleigh

Addison Nelms, Brandon

Lamar Saddler, Quitman

Jordan Sistrunk, Mize

Kendra Stevison, Lucedale

Alyssa White, Laurel

Davonzell Moncrief, Montrose

DeMoynedre Morgan, Houston

Eli McMellon, Moselle

Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel

Caleb Pearce, Ellisville

Shellie Roberts, Ellisville

Members of The Bridge:

Dr. Susan A. Smith, Conductor

Mr. Gregory Wascoe, Assistant Director

Dr. David Goldblatt, Accompanist

James Bilbo, Ellisville

Jorge Castillo, Moselle

Kassidy Chandler, Laurel

Reagan Dukes, Laurel

Shedrick George, Laurel

Addison Nelms, Brandon

Davonzell Moncrief, Montrose

Caleb Pearce, Ellisville

Kendra Stevison, Lucedale

Touch of Gold Dancers

Anna Catherine Hampton, Petal High School           

Sydney Jolly, Petal High School       

Ryleigh Meadows, Petal High School

Lauryn Wheat, Petal High School

Sydney Beech, Laurel Christian High School

Rylee Gavin, South Jones High School         

Lauren Hankins, Northeast Jones High School         

Mary Hanna, South Jones High School

Holly James, South Jones High School         

Taylor Martin, South Jones High School       

Timber Prince, South Jones High School       

Victoria Strickland, South Jones       

Ashley Sumrall, West Jones High School      

Courtney Thigpen, Laurel High School

Faith Lewis, Lawrence County                      

Julia Fairley, Richton High School    

Victoria Carter, Brandon High School          

Audrey Johnson, Warren Central High School

Lakeryia Lacey, Wayne County High School 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.