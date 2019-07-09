ELLISVILLE – Jones College’s Clarke County Center in Stonewall is offering Career & Technical Education and non-credit day and night courses this fall. Tuition costs can be found on the JC website, http://www.jcjc.edu along with registration information at https://www.jcjc.edu/registration/
CTE classes beginning on Monday, August 26, include: Welding, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until noon and Entry Level Petroleum Trainee, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Workforce Welding, a non-credit class will begin on Monday, August 26, with classes meeting Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
For more information, call Rachel Harris at 601-659-0622 or email her at rachel.harris@jcjc.edu.
