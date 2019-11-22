Christmas choir

The annual Jones College Christmas Celebration featuring the Concert Choir will offer the audience the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas season musically and through giving this year. Concert Choir Director Dr. Joel Dunlap is asking the audience to bring one, new, unwrapped toy to benefit the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive as admission to the concerts on Thursday, Dec. 5, or Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Laurel.

“We’re happy to help the Salvation Army in their efforts to make Christmas a special time for the kids in the Pine Belt,” said Dunlap.

This year’s theme, “I’ll be Home for Christmas” will be highlighting the popular Christmas songs from World War II such as, “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Sleigh Ride.” The concert will also feature well-known Christmas classics such as, “O Holy Night,” “Joy to the World” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.” The concert will conclude with the choir's signature finale, “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

“This year’s Christmas Concert Celebration will be spectacular! We have such a tremendous group of students in our choir and I am looking forward to sharing the unique theme, ‘I'll Be Home for Christmas’ with our audience. We also have a superb orchestra and as always, I am delighted that the Laurel Ballet Academy will be joining us. This has been a highly-anticipated event each year and we’re especially proud to be able to assist the Salvation Army this year,” said Dunlap.

Additionally, the concert choir will feature two soloists, Alexandra Arnold and Reagan Arnold. Laurel’s Alexandra Arnold was the Southaven Junior and Senior High School choir director from 2013 until 2016, before moving to Glade Elementary school to teach music and theater for the last three years. Reagan Arnold is a 2017 Jones graduate from Collins and is currently in his last semester at the University of Mississippi. Additionally, he is on scholarship with the St. Andrews United Methodist Chancel Choir under the direction of Dr. Bradley Robinson. At Ole Miss, he is a member of the University Choir and Concert Singers and plans to pursue a graduate degree in vocal performance after completing his B.M.E. Arnold said he is thrilled to rejoin the group at Jones where he had so many “mountaintop musical moments.” One of his favorites while a member of the JC Concert Choir is singing John Rutter’s, “Gloria.”

“Coming back as a guest soloist is a dream fulfilled for me as a vocal performer,” said Arnold, who was also a member of JC Voices and theater productions at Jones.

For more information about Jones College’s Concert Choir contact Dr. Joel Dunlap via email at joel.dunlap@jcjc.edu or the JC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4203.

Jones College Concert Choir Members

Sarah Acosta, Hattiesburg

Olivia Adkins, Laurel

Zailen Allen, Liberty

Keara Altman, Quitman

Carolyn Barlow, Laurel

Sharityn Beasley, Mississippi

Erin Biglane, Ellisville

Layne Boykin , Waynesboro

Mckay Lee Bray, Leakesville

Vincent Brown, Moselle

Sarah Brownlee, Laurel

Desi Brunty, Laurel

Hannah Byrd, Laurel

Zikeya Byrd, Saraland, AL

Patrick Callen, Laurel

Coriana Carmichael, Laurel

Ka'Lisha Carter, Waynesboro

Krimel Chandler, Liberty

Jada Clark, Waynesboro

Ebony Cole, Laurel

Chicago Collins, Brookhaven

Erica Cooley, Waynesboro

Jalen Cooley, Quitman

Caidyn Crowder, Ellisville

Alexander Dailey, Buckatunna

Faith De Castro, Tamuning, Guam

Lydia Dees, Ellisville

Brittani Dozier, Laurel

Seth Estes, Ellisville

Ty Evans, Laurel

Lexie Floyd, Quitman

Christen Ford, Ellisville

Kaneisha Fortenberry, Laurel

Haley Gable, Laurel

Alyssa Garick, Laurel

Shedrick George, Laurel

Allison Gibson, Lucedale

Cortland Goff, Ellisville

Peyton Griffin, Ellisville

Rasheed Griffin, Jackson

Haley Guy, Laurel

Kayla Hannah, Byram

Hunter Heath, Ellisville

Hannah Henderson, Millry, AL

Rondaisha Henry, Bay Springs

Khalil Herron, Laurel

Mackenzie Hoffman, Laurel

Madison Hoffman, Laurel

Haley Holifield, Laurel

Chandon Johns, Ellisville

Dariyel Johnson, Leakesville

Tiannia Johnson, Louisville

Rayshawn Johnson, Laurel

Jourdon Joshua, Laurel

Lacoby Keys, Moselle

Peyton King, Petal

Kyra Lampley, Petal

Jada Lee, Sumrall

Shara Lee- McSwain, Sumrall

Janna Lewis, Enterprise

Madeline Lott, Columbia

Kelsey Malone, Richton

Kaylee Manning, Laurel

Hunter Mason, Laurel

Clairrease McClendon, Ellisville

Bryce McDonald, Richton

Kamryn McGee, Hattiesburg

Anna-Claire McKellar, Vicksburg

Sarah McMillan, Millry, AL

Luke McMurphy, Leakesville

Hallie Meadows, Piave

Makaila Mims, Laurel

Eden Murphy, Petal

Chelsea Musgrove, Soso

D'vonte Myers , Louin

Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel

Caleb Pearce, Ellisville

Jalin Phillips, Waynesboro

Olivia Pippin, Laurel

Zyion Pittman, Soso

Mackenzie Rolison, Long Beach

Avyana Russell, Hattiesburg

Larsen Sanford, Seminary

Connor Shivers, Lena

Titan Singer, Long Beach

Josarah Slover, Laurel

Savanah Smith, Raleigh

Tellas Smith, Laurel

James Smith, Hattiesburg

Alex Snowdy, Madison

Jenna Sumrall, Laurel

Janna Swanner, Taylorsville

Rebecca Taylor, Magee

Shaylee Thames, Petal

Jesse Thomas, Smithdale

Michael Thompson, Laurel

Reagan Todd, Laurel

Karsyn Ulmer, Laurel

Bonner Welch, Moselle

Jasmine Wells, Mendenhall

Morgan Westmoreland, Laurel

Charles Zickus, Ellisville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.