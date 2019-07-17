JC cosmetology
Cosmetology class of 2019 is pictured after their “makeover” session at the end of the semester. Pictured in the front row, left to right: Destenie Cooper-Ellisville; Meghan Aultman-Sumrall; Katherine Adams-Purvis; Karah Smith-Hattiesburg and Tatiana Zamora Petal. Pictured in the second row is Madison Hill Laurel and Wyatt Davis Sumrall.  In the third row is Kaitlyn Welborn-Hattiesburg; Maggie Scott-Hattiesburg; Kirsten Risk-Hattiesburg; Maisen Keyes-Hattiesburg and Bailey Thornton-Laurel. Pictured in the back row is Tiannia Johnson-Louisville; Corlee Gentry-Collins; Jade Mitchell-Petal; Taylor Pittman-Petal and Kaitlyn Donald-Laurel.

 Photo by Sylvina Buckley

ELLISVILLE – Seventeen cosmetology students from Jones College are inviting friends and family to a special commencement celebration and recognition ceremony on Thursday, August 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the Home and Health Auditorium on the Ellisville campus. Cosmetology instructor, Sylvina Buckley is hosting the ceremony with Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith scheduled to speak at the event. The seventeen students participating in the celebration include: Katherine Adams-Purvis; Meghan Aultman-Sumrall; Destenie Cooper-Ellisville; Wyatt Davis-Sumrall; Kaitlyn Donald-Laurel; Corlee Gentry-Collins; Madison Hill-Laurel; Tiannia Johnson-Louisville; Maisen Keyes-Hattiesburg; Jade Mitchell-Petal; Taylor Pittman-Petal; Kirsten Risk-Hattiesburg; Maggie Scott-Hattiesburg; Karah Smith-Hattiesburg; Bailey Thornton-Laurel; Kaitlyn Welborn-Hattiesburg and Tatiana Zamora-Petal.

