ELLISVILLE – Seventeen cosmetology students from Jones College are inviting friends and family to a special commencement celebration and recognition ceremony on Thursday, August 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the Home and Health Auditorium on the Ellisville campus. Cosmetology instructor, Sylvina Buckley is hosting the ceremony with Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith scheduled to speak at the event. The seventeen students participating in the celebration include: Katherine Adams-Purvis; Meghan Aultman-Sumrall; Destenie Cooper-Ellisville; Wyatt Davis-Sumrall; Kaitlyn Donald-Laurel; Corlee Gentry-Collins; Madison Hill-Laurel; Tiannia Johnson-Louisville; Maisen Keyes-Hattiesburg; Jade Mitchell-Petal; Taylor Pittman-Petal; Kirsten Risk-Hattiesburg; Maggie Scott-Hattiesburg; Karah Smith-Hattiesburg; Bailey Thornton-Laurel; Kaitlyn Welborn-Hattiesburg and Tatiana Zamora-Petal.
