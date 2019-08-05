ELLISVILLE – About 50 of the 106 eligible graduates of Jones College’s High School Equivalency program who participated in the commencement ceremony, were challenged to continue pursuing their dreams. Before students were handed diplomas, Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith emphasized this is just the beginning of many successful steps in their lives.
“I appreciate the grit you have to see you come into this moment, facing doubts and sometimes setbacks. Today is about victory and it is just one step of many. Look forward toward the future. Today is just one step in many toward your overall success. Believe in what you do, how you do it and believe that you have the mind that can grow,” said Smith.
Determination and support groups allowed each of the three keynote speakers, Brooke Donald, Cody Robertson and Thomas Johnson to achieve their goals and more. They shared their struggles and encouraged graduates to challenge themselves like HVAC/R instructor, Thomas Johnson’s mother questioned him after each success in his career.
Johnson told the new graduates, “After I graduated from Jones’ HSE program at the age of 40, my mom asked me, ‘Are you where you want to be?’ I soon realized I wasn’t because there was more for me to do so I went back to school,” said Johnson who started college after working in heating/AC for 24 years.
After earning his associate degree in applied science in the HVAC/R program, an associate degree in the electrical technology program and upon completing the commercial truck driving program, his mother continued asking the question. Despite 10 surgeries from a back injury and graduating from four educational programs, Johnson said he knew he couldn’t stop. He shared with the audience, he was the only sibling of five that graduated from college and his mother saw him walk across the stage before she passed away.
“It was a long shot, but I applied for the HVAC/R instructor job at Jones College. I was making good money in Florida working on an air conditioner on the roof of a commercial building when I got the call. It was Jones asking if I was still interested in the job. I said ‘Yes!’ Jones College has changed my life and I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to give back as it was given to me,” shared Johnson who has been teaching for the last three years.
Brooke Donald is also a graduate of Jones’ HSE program and an instructor. Regardless of the fact she’s working on her bachelor’s degree in nursing and for four years she has been the health care assistant instructor, Donald shared she didn’t see herself as a college student, let alone a college instructor. At 17, she thought she had messed up by dropping out of school and being pregnant. Seven years later, after working to help her husband support their family, Donald decided to go back to school.
“We didn’t have online classes in 2009 but I was determined to work full time and get my degree,” said Donald who later earned an associate of arts degree in 2010 and became an LPN. She also earned her associate degree in nursing. “Life is not free. It is not easy. We had to work hard for everything we have so my encouragement to you is to not give up, whatever it is, do not give up!”
HSE graduates also heard from Cody Robertson, an electro-mechanical technology instructor at Jones who said his High School Equivalency diploma is his most treasured item. At nine years of age, Robertson was diagnosed with the youth onset of pancreatitis. He spent most of the next few years in hospitals and was behind in school. There was little hope of ever having a “normal” life, let alone a high school diploma before God restored his life.
“I was 16 when God gave me the gift of life…. In the hospital, I had watched my friends on Facebook at prom and graduation and I didn’t get to do that. I wanted so badly to let my parents see how hard I worked but I didn’t get to. I was lucky to have people around me that cared so I came to Jones to get my high school equivalency,” said Robertson. “That paper diploma is not sitting in a closet collecting dust. It is sitting on the mantle of my father’s fireplace with its due value to show everyone in that room. I’m proud of that document because it is a token of survival for me. I attained victory that day.”
A scholarship was awarded to the top-scoring students in each of Jones College eight-county district. Also, the Jones College Foundation awarded the overall top-scoring student with an additional scholarship to Jones. Because of a tie, Greene County’s Gavin Stowers and Perry County’s Rose Smith each earned a $250 scholarship in addition to their individual county’s scholarship. Other scholarship recipients include Clarke County’s Lona Short; Jamien Flowers of Covington County; Harley McCarter of Jasper County; Caleb Saucier of Jones County; Ethan Menzik of Smith County and Malinda Johnson of Wayne County.
“In elementary school in Wayne County, my mom took us out of school because we were bullied,” said Malinda Johnson. “However, in January, I completed the HSE program and earned college credit. I was ahead of my classmates. I had faith and lots of people prayed for us.”
Her mother, Rayar homeschooled Malinda and her sister, Maria, before they began HSE classes at Jones. As the family gathered before the graduation ceremony, Rayar was overwhelmed.
“I’m crying today because I’m relieved, they finished and I’m happy to see they’re being successful,” said Rayar Johnson.
Maria hopes to start the cosmetology program at Jones this fall while Malinda is uncertain about her career. Both sisters are excited to continue their college education at Jones.
“A lot of people doubted I could make it and graduate. Today, I showed them I accomplished a lot and I’m not finished,” said Maria.
For more information about JC’s Adult Basic Education programs including the High School Equivalency program and the Out of School Youth Grant, contact Gwen Matuszewski at 601-477-4164 or email gwen.matuszewski@jcjc.edu
Jones College 2019 High School Equivalency Graduates
Alabama, Millry: Gina Bennett.
Louisiana Baton Rouge: Brennen Bourgeois.
Clarke Shubuta: Lona Short.
Clarke Stonewall: Ora Rose White
Covington Collins: Jamien Jaied Flowers and Madelyn Elise Howell.
Covington Seminary: Savannah Gabrielle Graham, Susan M Odom and Autumn Danielle Miller.
Covington Mount Olive: Haskel W Sellers.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Huey Griffin Buckhalter, Destany Joe Fugate, Bradley Allen Hobson and Logan Mikell Olson.
Forrest Camp Shelby: Aaron Jaque Altman.
Forrest Petal: Maggie Cooper and Erin Shelby Smith.
George Lucedale: Jordan Grimes, Aaron McKissick, Morgan Radavich, Journey Alexis L. Shoemaker, Julie Sanford, Makalyn Stedman and Veronica White.
Greene Leakesville: Shelby Ball, Dale Cady, Amanda Dearman, Colby Dueitt, Taylor Gartman, Justis Gibson, Adam Grant, Martin McLeod, Tonya Passarelli, Coby Rushing, Gavin Stowers and Desiree Tamez.
Greene State Line:Terrance Jones.
Jasper Heidelberg: Hunter Cole Jefferson, Mason Stepp Roberts and Melissa Jolaine Thomas.
Jasper Louin: Harley McCarter.
Jasper Stringer: Ethan Jackson.
Jeff Davis Bassfield: Latoya C Green.
Jones Ellisville: Kaitlin Wina Adams, Chloe Anna-Grace Bell, Baileigh Dougherty, Chance Nathaniel Harris, Draton Zachary Jackson, Bryan Chase Mackrell, Devin Lamar Odom, Joshua Caleb Saucier, Donavan O'Neil Walters, Lauren Kay Walters
Jones Laurel: Skyla Alexander, Michelle Beard Braxton, Kirk Bolivar, Brendan James Boliver, Beverly Lynn Burrow, Ceara Dannielle Channell, Reyna Cruz, Samantha Renee Genthe, Tayden Jones, Mallory Lewis, Jakob Anthony Martinez, Angie Marcela Minyard, Samuel Thomas Mitchell, William Anthony Mitchell, Laura Ann Robinson, Lewis Jacob Schwan, Kaitlin Danielle Strickland, Sara Melissa Swinney, Lauren Grace Thompson, Aaron Dale Williams and Daniel McPherson Yarnell.
Jones Ovett: Heather Nicole Knight
Jones Moselle: Dayton Orion Davis, Destiny Morgan, Lindsey Nicole Patterson, Jerrad Ratliff, Desirae Zamora.
Jones Sandersville: Heather Dawn Bliss, Kelsa Elizabeth Myrick and Austin Colby Reeves.
Jones Soso: Maggie Byrd, Dyce Warren Holifield, Emily Faith Smith.
Lamar Purvis: Haley Danielle McCray and Mackenzie Leigh Williams.
Lincoln Bogue Chitto: Austin Adam Thompson.
Marion Foxworth: Abigail Rose Strite.
Perry Beaumont: Courtney Patrice Beech.
Perry McLain: Nathern Henderson.
Perry Richton: Isa Belle Arrington, Zachary Hall Clinton and Rose Smith.
Rankin Brandon: Icylan Barnes.
Simpson Magee: Amber Alexis Westbrook.
Smith Taylorsville: Alex Mackenzie Davenport and Ethan Matthew Menzik.
Smith Mize: Isabella Maria Magee.
Walthall Tylertown: Rachel A Vicknair.
Wayne Waynesboro: Christian Danielle Whisenhunt.
Wayne Buckatunna: Malinda Johnson and Maria Johnson.
Wayne Waynesboro: Hunter Albert and Jacyln Busby.
High Scores Scholarship
Lona Short - Clarke
Jamien Flowers - Covington
Gavin Stowers - Greene
Harley McCarter - Jasper
Joshua Saucier - Jones
Rose Smith - Perry
Ethan Menzik - Smith
Malinda Johnson - Wayne
Foundation Scholarships
Gavin Stowers - Greene
Rose Smith - Perry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.