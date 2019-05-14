ELLISVILLE - Jones College’s Jasper County Center in Bay Springs is offering summer and fall classes. Beginning May 27, the hybrid Public Speaking 1 class with John Burks will be offered from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Students meet Monday nights, May 27, June 17, 24 and July 8, and 29, with the majority of the coursework handled online.
The hybrid Intro to Sociology class with Stacy Ruth will begin on Tuesday, May 28, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Students meet Tuesday nights, May 28, June 11, July 9, 23, and 30, with the majority of the coursework handled online.
College Algebra with Corey Jones will be held on Wednesday evenings, May 29 through July 31, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Beginning in the fall, Western Civilization 1 will be taught by Steve Womack on Monday evenings. The hybrid course will meet on Monday, August 26, September 2, October 7, November 4 and December 9, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the majority of the coursework handled online.
The hybrid English Composition 1 course will be taught by Murray Windham on Tuesday evenings. The class will meet August 27, September 17, October 15, November 12, and December 10, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the majority of the coursework handled online.
General Psychology with Dr. Kisha Jones will meet on Wednesday evenings. The hybrid class will meet August 28, September 11, October 9, November 13, and December 11 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the majority of the coursework handled online.
Welding will be offered Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, August 26 through December 13, from 7 a.m. until noon. Students will learn stick welding, cutting processes and welding safety.
To register for classes and for information on the Board of Supervisor’s Scholarship, call Lela Bryan at 601-477-5473 or 601-764- 9393 or email lela.brayan@jcjc.edu.
