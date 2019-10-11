ELLISVILLE – Jones College’s Fine Arts Department invites the public to enjoy an evening of Renaissance music with the JC music department at its annual “Madrigals and More” concert, free of charge. The various small ensembles of JC students and faculty will be performing at First-Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel, on Tuesday, October 29, at 7 p.m. This special event spotlights a diverse group of performers from student ensembles and solos, to faculty solos, and faculty-student collaborations, featuring music from composers such as Claudio Monteverdi, Orlando di Lasso, Michael Praetorius, Josquin des Prez, Santiago de Murcia, George Frideric Handel, Tylman Susato.
Concert hosts, JC Voices, under the direction of Dr. Susan A. Smith will perform a variety of selections from the Renaissance, including the stately song, Pastyme with Good Companye, the famous German canon, Sing dem Herrn, and Innsbruck, I Now Must Leave Thee. This year, the madrigal singers will highlight French madrigals, motets, and chansons, while not overlooking the ever-popular English madrigal style of Thomas Morley and the historically significant English anthem by William Byrd, Sing Joyfully.
In addition to the large ensemble, various small vocal groups and solos will be featured throughout the evening. Dr. Michael Boyd, JC guitar instructor, will accompany JC students, Bonner Welch of Moselle and Shellie Roberts of Ellisville as they sing the beautiful duet Mignonne allons, voir si la rose. Drs. Boyd, Lindsey Keay, and Theresa Sanchez will also accompany JC student and soprano singer, Reagan Dukes of Laurel as she performs Monteverdi’s, Si dolce è’l tormento.
The audience will also hear somewhat rare instruments, like the harpsichord, played by JC piano instructor, Dr. Sanchez, and the lute, played by Dr. Michael Boyd. Additionally, the Clarinet Choir, Flute Duo, Saxophone Ensemble, and Brass Ensemble will perform led by instrumental conductors, Michelle Graham, Dr. Lindsey Keay, Dr. Ben Burge, and Dr. Patrick Richards.
For more information about “Madrigals and More,” or to find out how to support JC Voices or the Jones College Fine Arts Department call, 601-477-4203.
2019 Members of the Chamber Choir and Madrigal Singers
Kalyn Bales, Stringer
Erin Biglane, Ellisville
Ka’Lisha Carter, Waynesboro
Chicago Collins, Brookhaven
Brittney Darbonne, Laurel
Faith DeCastro, Guam
Lydia Dees, Ellisville
Hayden Dillistone, Laurel
Reagan Dukes, Laurel
Ty Evans, Laurel
Alyssa Garick, Laurel
Kyra Lampley, Laurel
Stephen Langley, Prentiss
Shara Lee-McSwain, Sumrall
Addison Nelms, Brandon
Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel
Caleb Pearce, Ellisville
Shellie Roberts, Ellisville
Titan Singer, Long Beach
Tellas Smith, Laurel
Michael Thompson, Laurel
Bonner Welch, Moselle
