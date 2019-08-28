ELLISVILLE – Vibrant, flashy, creative and booming may best describe this years’ performance of the Maroon Typhoon Marching band at Jones College.  Director of Bands, Dr. Burge said the look and the sound of this year’s band will have more brass and a lot more “flash.”

“We’re not going to look like a military band this year. We’re adding color. The costumes will have dark purples, lilac and reds accented with digital vests,” said Burge. “Everything fits the ‘dreamy’ theme of the show, ‘What Dreams May Come.’”

Musically, the soft, wistful, ballad by Selena, “Dreaming of You” will feature soloists and the Touch of Gold dancers before Van Halen’s hit, “Dreams” pushes the audience into the next phase of the show. Pops of “metallic” costuming and the heavy rock ballad by Metallica, “Enter Sandman,” build-up to the show finale’ and the big production number by the Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These).”

“The big production number is usually in the middle but we’re saving it for the end. We’ll have a big, loud, closing statement,” said Burge while also noting the composition of the band will be noticeable. “With more instruments, like 25 trumpets and 17 trombones in the nearly 200-member band, the Maroon Typhoon will blow you away by the end of the show.”

Dr. Burge is joined by Associate Director of Bands and flute instructor, Dr. Lindsey Keay in her sixth year, first-year percussion instructor, Dr. Josh Frans, along with high-brass instructor Dr. Patrick Richards, who has been assisting the band for nine years. Additionally, woodwinds instructor, Michelle Graham has been an adjunct instructor for the last two years. The JC flag-spinning colorguard group is under the direction of Juna Broome who celebrates 27 years at Jones. Lora Davis has been the Touch of Gold dance team choreographer and director for 26 years. Every JC band director is an incredible musician, but they are also amazing people enduring through personal challenges to bring the best to Jones students, every day.

“This staff has endured in spite numerous personal tragedies last year especially, with some still battling, like Lora’s son Justin is battling cancer. They are human beings, great people to work with and through the tears, they make a huge impact on our band kids. These directors are the best possible role models,” said Burge.

Upcoming performances of the Maroon Typhoon include the first home football game, Thursday, September 12, with the Bobcats facing the Hinds County Eagles at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. Maroon Typhoon Alumni are also encouraged to attend Homecoming festivities on Saturday, October 5. For more information about the Jones College Fine Arts Department, contact 601-477-4203. For more information about the Maroon Typhoon, contact Dr. Ben Burge at 601-477-4095.

Jones College Maroon Typhoon 2019

First       Last                City                       High School                               County                         Marching Instrument/Section

Zailen  Allen               Liberty             Amite County High School                Amite              10 Cymbals

Dailen  Allen               Liberty             Amite County High School                Amite              10 Cymbals

Jesse Thomas              Smithdale        Amite County High School               Amite              10 Cymbals

William Brotherton       Bexley OH      Bexley High School                          Franklin (Ohio) 10 Cymbals

Jack Zwick                  Bexley OH      Bexley High School                           Franklin (Ohio) 16 Manager

Kaitlin Harvey             Collins MS      Collins High School                            Covington       02 Clarinet

Jamia Boyd                 Columbia         Columbia High School                       Marion             02 Clarinet

Jasha Lewis                 Columbia         Columbia High School                       Marion             06 trumpet

Alyssa Webb               Biloxi             D'Iberville High School                      Harrison          14 Majorette

Kayla Webb                Biloxi             D'Iberville High School                      Harrison          14 Majorette

Jeremy Corely             Meridian          Enterprise High School                       Clarke              10 Snare

Hannah Lillis               Meridian          Enterprise High School                       Clarke              06 Trumpet

Anniston Reynolds     Enterprise        Enterprise High School                       Clarke              12 Colorguard

Nathan Smith               Stonewall        Enterprise High School                       Clarke              10 Snare

Sawyer Campbell        Crosby             Franklin County High School             Franklin           05 Horn

Preston Creel               Gautier         Gautier High School                           Jackson            03 alto saxophone

Ollia Boykin               Lucedale         George County High School               George            13 Dancer

Brandi Cooley             Lucedale         George County High School               George             03 Alto Saxophone

Lauryn Jemison          Lucedale         George County High School               George            12 Colorguard

Hayes Temple             Lucedale         George County High School               George             11 Front Ensemble

Cameron Graves         Petal               Greene County High School               Greene             07 Trombone

Jala McArn                 Leakesville      Greene County High School               Greene             12 Colorguard

Luke McMurphy         Leakesville      Greene County High School               Greene             11 Front Ensemble Guitar

Taelor  Simon              McLain            Greene County High School               Greene             06 Trumpet

Rasheed Griffin          Clinton            Hillcrest Christian High School          Hinds              09 Tuba

Karmen McNatt           Petal               Homeschool                                        Petal                13 Dancer

Bob Satcher                Hattiesburg     Homeschool                                        Hattiesburg     16 Manager

Olivia Reese                Prentiss            Jefferson Davis County                   Jefferson Davis  08 Euphonium

Alexus Crosby             Laurel             Laurel High School                             Jones               11 Front Ensemble Bells

Amouri Jones              Laurel             Laurel High School                             Jones               08 Euphonium

Jourdon Joshua           Laurel             Laurel High School                             Jones               08 Euphonium

Courtney Thigpen       Laurel             Laurel High School                             Jones               13 Dancer

Andrew Vick              Jackson AL     Leroy High School                              Washington     10 Tenors

Christian Branch         St. Stephens AL  Leroy High School                         Washington     10 Snare

David Yorro                Louisville        Louisville High School                       Winston           16 Manager

Alexandra Snowdy     Madison          Madison Central High School            Madison          12 Colorguard

Jasmine Decker           D'lo                Mendenhall High School                    Simpson          01 Flute

Adele Hall                   Mendenhall     Mendenhall High School                    Simpson          02 Clarinet

Nicholas May              Petal               Mendenhall High School                    Simpson          06 Trumpet

David  Moorer            Millry AL        Millry High School                           Washington      06 Trumpet

Brandon Hays             Prentiss            Mize Attendance Center                     Smith               03 Alto sax

Nathan Terry                Chillicothe MO Morgan High School                       Morgan            09 Tuba

Camryn Flowers         Morton            Morton High School                           Scott                12 Colorguard

Garrett Griffin             Morton            Morton High School                           Scott                16 Manager

Evonda Harvey           Morton            Morton High School                           Scott                12 Colorguard

Aubrey Dillon             Collins            Mount Olive High School                   Covington       03 Alto saxophone

Camia Tatum              Douglasville GA New Manchester (Performing Arts) Douglasville GA  02 clarinet

Chase Hall                   Hattiesburg     North Forrest High School                 Forrest             06 Trumpet

Lizzy Beard                Laurel             Northeast Jones High School              Jones               09 Tuba

Tyler Broadway          Laurel             Northeast Jones High School              Jones               06 trumpet

Tristan Garrett             Laurel              Northeast Jones High School              Jones               10 Snare

Lauren Hankins           Laurel              Northeast Jones High School              Jones               13 Dancer

Lindsey James             Laurel             Northeast Jones High School              Jones               16 Manager

Kristen McLaurin        Heidelberg      Northeast Jones High School              Jones               11 Front Ensemble Tam

Victoria McLaurin      Heidelberg      Northeast Jones High School              Jones               12 Colorguard

Jade Peacock               Laurel             Northeast Jones High School              Jones               12 Colorguard

Max Burge                  Hattiesburg     Oak Grove High School                     Lamar              03 Alto Saxophone

Tanner Grantham        Hattiesburg     Oak Grove High School                     Lamar              07 Trombone

Clouzell Leggett         Hattiesburg     Oak Grove High School                     Lamar              10 Snare

James Smith                Hattiesburg     Oak Grove High School                     Lamar              09 Tuba

Greg White                 Hattiesburg     Oak Grove High School                     Lamar              07 Trombone

Madeline Price            Morton            Park Place Christian Academy           Rankin             16 Manager

Mackenzie Brewer      Pearl               Pearl High School                               Rankin             10 Bass Drum 1

Alex Burns                  Pearl               Pearl High School                               Rankin             10 Bass Drum 4

Landrew Douglas        Pearl               Pearl High School                               Rankin             10 Tenors

Lynda Bazor               Petal                Perry Central High School                  Perry                01 Flute

Jamie Eubanks            New Augusta  Perry Central High School                  Perry                02 bass clarinet

Larissa Jimenez           Richton           Perry Central High School                  Perry                12 Colorguard

Emily Bingham           Petal                Petal High School                               Forrest             12 Colorguard

Kandyce Davis            Petal                Petal High School                               Forrest             03 Alto sax

Matthew Dodd           Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             06 Trumpet

Tyshauna Ellis             Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             03 Alto Saxophone

Amanda Flynn             Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest            11 Front Ensemble Marimba

Hunter Gammill          Hattiesburg     Petal High School                               Forrest             06 Trumpet

Aimee  Green              Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             07 Trombone

Zachary Gregore         Hattiesburg     Petal High School                               Forrest             10 Tenors

Jared Jackson              Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             07 trombone

Christopher Lee          Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             06 Trumpet

Gabrielle Lewis          Petal                Petal High School                               Forrest             06 Trumpet

Katelyn Powell           Petal                Petal High School                               Forrest             05 Horn

Korrinn Robinson       Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             06 Trumpet

Sarah Runnels             Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             01 Flute

Alan Salazar                Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             16 Manager

Sarah Suttle                Petal               Petal High School                               Forrest             01 Flute/Piccolo

Omar Ware                  Hattiesburg     Petal High School                               Forrest             09 Tuba

Jessica Hodge             Purvis             Purvis High School                             Lamar              12 Guard

Takia Chapman           Shubuta           Quitman High School                         Clarke              02 Bass Clarinet

Tyrikus Hayes             Quitman          Quitman High School                         Clarke              02 Clarinet

Julian Noel                  Pachuta           Quitman High School                         Clarke       06 Trumpet/ treble clef baritone

Booker Rupert             Quitman          Quitman High School                         Clarke             11 Front Ensemble Marimba

Miracle Smith             Shubuta           Quitman High School                         Clarke              08 Euphonium

Dakota Malone           Raleigh            Raleigh High School                           Smith               02 Clarinet

Micah  Malone            Raleigh            Raleigh High School                           Smith               07 Trombone

Caylen Burge              Richton           Richton High School                          Perry                13 Dancer

Julia Fairley                 Richton           Richton High School                          Perry                13 Dancer

Graeme Forrest           Richton           Richton High School                          Perry                15 Drum Major

Megan Matthews        Richton           Richton High School                          Perry                06 Trumpet

Bryce McDonald        Beaumont        Richton High School                          Perry                10 Snare

Emerald Meadows      Richton           Richton High School                          Perry                03 Alto Saxophone

Caitlin Robinson         Beaumont        Richton High School                          Perry                09 Tuba

Alyssa Byrd                Seminary         Seminary High School                        Covington       11 Front Ensemble Xylo

Ian Calhoun                 Sumrall            Seminary High School                        Covington       10 Bass Drum 5

Amy Spears                 Seminary         Seminary High School                        Covington       10 Bass Drum 2

Eli Whitehead             Seminary         Seminary High School                        Covington       11 Front Ensemble Piano

Alyssa Yarborough     Seminary         Seminary High School                        Covington       11 Front Ensemble Xylo

Katie Allen                  Ovett               South Jones High School                    Jones               02 Clarinet

Danielle Beech            Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               15 Drum Major

Curtis  Boleware         Seminary         South Jones High School                    Jones               16 Manager

Paul Bounds               Moselle           South Jones High School                    Jones               07 Trombone

Brett Bounds               Petal               South Jones High School                    Jones               02 Clarinet

Annabelle Bryant        Laurel             South Jones High School                    Jones               12 Colorguard

Rachel Bryant             Laurel             South Jones High School                    Jones               12 Colorguard

Madalyn Bynum         Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               03 Alto saxophone

Drew Carmical            Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               16 Manager

Logan  Donald             Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               06 Trumpet

Gina Dossett               Moselle            South Jones High School                    Jones               12 Colorguard

Candice Ellzey            Seminary         South Jones High School                    Jones               01 Flute

Seth Estes                   Laurel              South Jones High School                    Jones               06 trumpet

Rylee Gavin                Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               13 Dancer

Slater Graham             Seminary         South Jones High School                    Jones               07 Bass Trombone

Russell Gunnell          Seminary         South Jones High School                    Jones               07 Trombone

Mary Hanna                Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               13 Dancer

CJ Hoodless                Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               10 Tenors

Holly James                 Ovett               South Jones High School                    Jones               13 Dancer

Chandon Johns            Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               10 Snare

Annamarie Kirkwood Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               12 Colorguard

Alex Lee                     Ovett               South Jones High School                    Jones               10 Bass Drum 3

Sidney Lee                  Ovett               South Jones High School                    Jones               02 Clarinet

Madison Matthew       Seminary         South Jones High School                    Jones               01 Flute

Sidney Matthew          Seminary         South Jones High School                    Jones               08 Euphonium

Bethany Miller            Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               07 Bass Trombone

Tommy Pittman          Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               03 Alto Saxophone

Timber Prince             Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               13 Dancer

Vontavious Pruitt        Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               10 Snare

Austin Ramshur          Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               11 Front Ensemble Drumset

Hailey  Reed                Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               12 Colorguard

Caitlin Shows             Ovett               South Jones High School                    Jones               12 Guard

Perry Walker               Moselle            South Jones High School                    Jones               16 Manager

Tory Wilks                  Moselle            South Jones High School                    Jones   02 bass clarinet, contra-alto clarinet

Abbie Williamson       Ellisville          South Jones High School                    Jones               02 Clarinet

Kade Lee                     Laurel              Stringer Attendance Center                Jaspar              03 Saxophone

Sandra Massey            Ellisville          Stringer Attendance Center                Jasper              02 Clarinet

Lauren Parker              Louin               Stringer Attendance Center                Jasper              12 Colorguard

Brandon Broome         Sumrall            Sumrall High School                          Lamar              07 Trombone

Jada Lee                      Sumrall            Sumrall High School                          Lamar              16 Manager

Maria Russell              Sumrall            Sumrall High School                          Lamar              16 Manager

Breon Harris                Jackson            Terry High School                              Hinds              03 Alto Sax

Haley Young               Vancleave       Vancleave High School                      Jackson            05 Horn

Caleb Johnson             Vestavia Hills  AL Vestavia Hills                               Jefferson         06 Trumpet

Alston Harris              Vicksburg        Vicksburg High School                      Warren             09 Tuba

Patrick Hogan             Vicksburg        Vicksburg High School                      Warren            16 Manager

Cody Allen Smith       Vicksburg        Vicksburg High School                      Warren            16 Manager

Calvi Cattlin               Vicksburg        Warren Central High School              Warren            12 Colorguard

Nadia  Davis               Vicksburg        Warren Central High School              Warren            12 Colorguard

Sara-Beth McKellar    Vicksburg        Warren Central High School              Warren           04 Bari Saxophone

Anna-Claire McKellar Vicksburg      Warren Central High School              Warren            12 Colorguard and Manager

Jacob Stevens              Vicksburg        Warren Central High School              Warren            09 Tuba

Hayden Brewer           Richton           Wayne County High School               Wayne             07 Trombone

Courtney Cochran       Waynesboro    Wayne County High School               Wayne             13 Dancer

Bryce Cooper              Waynesboro    Wayne County High School               Wayne             07 Trombone

Alexander Dailey        Buckatunnna   Wayne County High School               Wayne             10 Tenors

Ke'Ambryae Gray       Waynesboro    Wayne County High School               Wayne             02 Clarinet

Brittney Hinton           Buckatunna     Wayne County High School               Wayne             01 Flute

Alis Hoze                    Waynesboro   Wayne County High School                Wayne             01 Flute

James Hoze                 Waynesboro    Wayne County High School               Wayne             09 Tuba

Curtrell (T.C.) Lofton  Buckatunna     Wayne County High School               Wayne             10 Bass Drum 6

Noah Schumann          Laurel              Wayne County High School               Wayne             06 trumpet

Olivia Wise                 Buchatunna     Wayne County High School               Wayne        11 Front Ensemble Vibraphone

Alexis Brewer             Soso               West Jones High School                     Jones               12 Colorguard

Heather Chisholm       Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               12 Colorguard

Lauren Flynt                Soso               West Jones High School                     Jones               05 Horn

Peyton Flynt                Soso               West Jones High School                     Jones               11 Front Ensemble

Jessy Gardner             Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               02 Clarinet

Alyssa Garick             Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               11 Front Ensemble Vibes

Ta'Shiera Jones           Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               13 Dancer

Kaitlyn Pruitt              Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               02 Clarinet

Blake Pryor                 Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               04 Tenor Saxophone

Bria Sims                    Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               13 Dancer

Jarrett Stephens           Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               06 Trumpet

Skylar Stephenson      Heidelberg      West Jones High School                     Jones               02 Clarinet/Bass Clarinet

Hannah Summerlin     Soso               West Jones High School                     Jones               02 Bass clarinet

Ashley Sumrall            Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               16 Manager

Anna Taylor                Laurel             West Jones High School                     Jones               12 Colorguard

Amanda Bozeman       Foxworth        West Marion High School                  Marion           11 Front Ensemble Marimba

Gabriel Poole              Vicksburg        West Ouachita High School               Warren           16 Manager

