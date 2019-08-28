ELLISVILLE – Vibrant, flashy, creative and booming may best describe this years’ performance of the Maroon Typhoon Marching band at Jones College. Director of Bands, Dr. Burge said the look and the sound of this year’s band will have more brass and a lot more “flash.”
“We’re not going to look like a military band this year. We’re adding color. The costumes will have dark purples, lilac and reds accented with digital vests,” said Burge. “Everything fits the ‘dreamy’ theme of the show, ‘What Dreams May Come.’”
Musically, the soft, wistful, ballad by Selena, “Dreaming of You” will feature soloists and the Touch of Gold dancers before Van Halen’s hit, “Dreams” pushes the audience into the next phase of the show. Pops of “metallic” costuming and the heavy rock ballad by Metallica, “Enter Sandman,” build-up to the show finale’ and the big production number by the Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These).”
“The big production number is usually in the middle but we’re saving it for the end. We’ll have a big, loud, closing statement,” said Burge while also noting the composition of the band will be noticeable. “With more instruments, like 25 trumpets and 17 trombones in the nearly 200-member band, the Maroon Typhoon will blow you away by the end of the show.”
Dr. Burge is joined by Associate Director of Bands and flute instructor, Dr. Lindsey Keay in her sixth year, first-year percussion instructor, Dr. Josh Frans, along with high-brass instructor Dr. Patrick Richards, who has been assisting the band for nine years. Additionally, woodwinds instructor, Michelle Graham has been an adjunct instructor for the last two years. The JC flag-spinning colorguard group is under the direction of Juna Broome who celebrates 27 years at Jones. Lora Davis has been the Touch of Gold dance team choreographer and director for 26 years. Every JC band director is an incredible musician, but they are also amazing people enduring through personal challenges to bring the best to Jones students, every day.
“This staff has endured in spite numerous personal tragedies last year especially, with some still battling, like Lora’s son Justin is battling cancer. They are human beings, great people to work with and through the tears, they make a huge impact on our band kids. These directors are the best possible role models,” said Burge.
Upcoming performances of the Maroon Typhoon include the first home football game, Thursday, September 12, with the Bobcats facing the Hinds County Eagles at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. Maroon Typhoon Alumni are also encouraged to attend Homecoming festivities on Saturday, October 5. For more information about the Jones College Fine Arts Department, contact 601-477-4203. For more information about the Maroon Typhoon, contact Dr. Ben Burge at 601-477-4095.
Jones College Maroon Typhoon 2019
First Last City High School County Marching Instrument/Section
Zailen Allen Liberty Amite County High School Amite 10 Cymbals
Dailen Allen Liberty Amite County High School Amite 10 Cymbals
Jesse Thomas Smithdale Amite County High School Amite 10 Cymbals
William Brotherton Bexley OH Bexley High School Franklin (Ohio) 10 Cymbals
Jack Zwick Bexley OH Bexley High School Franklin (Ohio) 16 Manager
Kaitlin Harvey Collins MS Collins High School Covington 02 Clarinet
Jamia Boyd Columbia Columbia High School Marion 02 Clarinet
Jasha Lewis Columbia Columbia High School Marion 06 trumpet
Alyssa Webb Biloxi D'Iberville High School Harrison 14 Majorette
Kayla Webb Biloxi D'Iberville High School Harrison 14 Majorette
Jeremy Corely Meridian Enterprise High School Clarke 10 Snare
Hannah Lillis Meridian Enterprise High School Clarke 06 Trumpet
Anniston Reynolds Enterprise Enterprise High School Clarke 12 Colorguard
Nathan Smith Stonewall Enterprise High School Clarke 10 Snare
Sawyer Campbell Crosby Franklin County High School Franklin 05 Horn
Preston Creel Gautier Gautier High School Jackson 03 alto saxophone
Ollia Boykin Lucedale George County High School George 13 Dancer
Brandi Cooley Lucedale George County High School George 03 Alto Saxophone
Lauryn Jemison Lucedale George County High School George 12 Colorguard
Hayes Temple Lucedale George County High School George 11 Front Ensemble
Cameron Graves Petal Greene County High School Greene 07 Trombone
Jala McArn Leakesville Greene County High School Greene 12 Colorguard
Luke McMurphy Leakesville Greene County High School Greene 11 Front Ensemble Guitar
Taelor Simon McLain Greene County High School Greene 06 Trumpet
Rasheed Griffin Clinton Hillcrest Christian High School Hinds 09 Tuba
Karmen McNatt Petal Homeschool Petal 13 Dancer
Bob Satcher Hattiesburg Homeschool Hattiesburg 16 Manager
Olivia Reese Prentiss Jefferson Davis County Jefferson Davis 08 Euphonium
Alexus Crosby Laurel Laurel High School Jones 11 Front Ensemble Bells
Amouri Jones Laurel Laurel High School Jones 08 Euphonium
Jourdon Joshua Laurel Laurel High School Jones 08 Euphonium
Courtney Thigpen Laurel Laurel High School Jones 13 Dancer
Andrew Vick Jackson AL Leroy High School Washington 10 Tenors
Christian Branch St. Stephens AL Leroy High School Washington 10 Snare
David Yorro Louisville Louisville High School Winston 16 Manager
Alexandra Snowdy Madison Madison Central High School Madison 12 Colorguard
Jasmine Decker D'lo Mendenhall High School Simpson 01 Flute
Adele Hall Mendenhall Mendenhall High School Simpson 02 Clarinet
Nicholas May Petal Mendenhall High School Simpson 06 Trumpet
David Moorer Millry AL Millry High School Washington 06 Trumpet
Brandon Hays Prentiss Mize Attendance Center Smith 03 Alto sax
Nathan Terry Chillicothe MO Morgan High School Morgan 09 Tuba
Camryn Flowers Morton Morton High School Scott 12 Colorguard
Garrett Griffin Morton Morton High School Scott 16 Manager
Evonda Harvey Morton Morton High School Scott 12 Colorguard
Aubrey Dillon Collins Mount Olive High School Covington 03 Alto saxophone
Camia Tatum Douglasville GA New Manchester (Performing Arts) Douglasville GA 02 clarinet
Chase Hall Hattiesburg North Forrest High School Forrest 06 Trumpet
Lizzy Beard Laurel Northeast Jones High School Jones 09 Tuba
Tyler Broadway Laurel Northeast Jones High School Jones 06 trumpet
Tristan Garrett Laurel Northeast Jones High School Jones 10 Snare
Lauren Hankins Laurel Northeast Jones High School Jones 13 Dancer
Lindsey James Laurel Northeast Jones High School Jones 16 Manager
Kristen McLaurin Heidelberg Northeast Jones High School Jones 11 Front Ensemble Tam
Victoria McLaurin Heidelberg Northeast Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Jade Peacock Laurel Northeast Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Max Burge Hattiesburg Oak Grove High School Lamar 03 Alto Saxophone
Tanner Grantham Hattiesburg Oak Grove High School Lamar 07 Trombone
Clouzell Leggett Hattiesburg Oak Grove High School Lamar 10 Snare
James Smith Hattiesburg Oak Grove High School Lamar 09 Tuba
Greg White Hattiesburg Oak Grove High School Lamar 07 Trombone
Madeline Price Morton Park Place Christian Academy Rankin 16 Manager
Mackenzie Brewer Pearl Pearl High School Rankin 10 Bass Drum 1
Alex Burns Pearl Pearl High School Rankin 10 Bass Drum 4
Landrew Douglas Pearl Pearl High School Rankin 10 Tenors
Lynda Bazor Petal Perry Central High School Perry 01 Flute
Jamie Eubanks New Augusta Perry Central High School Perry 02 bass clarinet
Larissa Jimenez Richton Perry Central High School Perry 12 Colorguard
Emily Bingham Petal Petal High School Forrest 12 Colorguard
Kandyce Davis Petal Petal High School Forrest 03 Alto sax
Matthew Dodd Petal Petal High School Forrest 06 Trumpet
Tyshauna Ellis Petal Petal High School Forrest 03 Alto Saxophone
Amanda Flynn Petal Petal High School Forrest 11 Front Ensemble Marimba
Hunter Gammill Hattiesburg Petal High School Forrest 06 Trumpet
Aimee Green Petal Petal High School Forrest 07 Trombone
Zachary Gregore Hattiesburg Petal High School Forrest 10 Tenors
Jared Jackson Petal Petal High School Forrest 07 trombone
Christopher Lee Petal Petal High School Forrest 06 Trumpet
Gabrielle Lewis Petal Petal High School Forrest 06 Trumpet
Katelyn Powell Petal Petal High School Forrest 05 Horn
Korrinn Robinson Petal Petal High School Forrest 06 Trumpet
Sarah Runnels Petal Petal High School Forrest 01 Flute
Alan Salazar Petal Petal High School Forrest 16 Manager
Sarah Suttle Petal Petal High School Forrest 01 Flute/Piccolo
Omar Ware Hattiesburg Petal High School Forrest 09 Tuba
Jessica Hodge Purvis Purvis High School Lamar 12 Guard
Takia Chapman Shubuta Quitman High School Clarke 02 Bass Clarinet
Tyrikus Hayes Quitman Quitman High School Clarke 02 Clarinet
Julian Noel Pachuta Quitman High School Clarke 06 Trumpet/ treble clef baritone
Booker Rupert Quitman Quitman High School Clarke 11 Front Ensemble Marimba
Miracle Smith Shubuta Quitman High School Clarke 08 Euphonium
Dakota Malone Raleigh Raleigh High School Smith 02 Clarinet
Micah Malone Raleigh Raleigh High School Smith 07 Trombone
Caylen Burge Richton Richton High School Perry 13 Dancer
Julia Fairley Richton Richton High School Perry 13 Dancer
Graeme Forrest Richton Richton High School Perry 15 Drum Major
Megan Matthews Richton Richton High School Perry 06 Trumpet
Bryce McDonald Beaumont Richton High School Perry 10 Snare
Emerald Meadows Richton Richton High School Perry 03 Alto Saxophone
Caitlin Robinson Beaumont Richton High School Perry 09 Tuba
Alyssa Byrd Seminary Seminary High School Covington 11 Front Ensemble Xylo
Ian Calhoun Sumrall Seminary High School Covington 10 Bass Drum 5
Amy Spears Seminary Seminary High School Covington 10 Bass Drum 2
Eli Whitehead Seminary Seminary High School Covington 11 Front Ensemble Piano
Alyssa Yarborough Seminary Seminary High School Covington 11 Front Ensemble Xylo
Katie Allen Ovett South Jones High School Jones 02 Clarinet
Danielle Beech Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 15 Drum Major
Curtis Boleware Seminary South Jones High School Jones 16 Manager
Paul Bounds Moselle South Jones High School Jones 07 Trombone
Brett Bounds Petal South Jones High School Jones 02 Clarinet
Annabelle Bryant Laurel South Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Rachel Bryant Laurel South Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Madalyn Bynum Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 03 Alto saxophone
Drew Carmical Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 16 Manager
Logan Donald Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 06 Trumpet
Gina Dossett Moselle South Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Candice Ellzey Seminary South Jones High School Jones 01 Flute
Seth Estes Laurel South Jones High School Jones 06 trumpet
Rylee Gavin Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 13 Dancer
Slater Graham Seminary South Jones High School Jones 07 Bass Trombone
Russell Gunnell Seminary South Jones High School Jones 07 Trombone
Mary Hanna Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 13 Dancer
CJ Hoodless Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 10 Tenors
Holly James Ovett South Jones High School Jones 13 Dancer
Chandon Johns Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 10 Snare
Annamarie Kirkwood Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Alex Lee Ovett South Jones High School Jones 10 Bass Drum 3
Sidney Lee Ovett South Jones High School Jones 02 Clarinet
Madison Matthew Seminary South Jones High School Jones 01 Flute
Sidney Matthew Seminary South Jones High School Jones 08 Euphonium
Bethany Miller Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 07 Bass Trombone
Tommy Pittman Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 03 Alto Saxophone
Timber Prince Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 13 Dancer
Vontavious Pruitt Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 10 Snare
Austin Ramshur Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 11 Front Ensemble Drumset
Hailey Reed Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Caitlin Shows Ovett South Jones High School Jones 12 Guard
Perry Walker Moselle South Jones High School Jones 16 Manager
Tory Wilks Moselle South Jones High School Jones 02 bass clarinet, contra-alto clarinet
Abbie Williamson Ellisville South Jones High School Jones 02 Clarinet
Kade Lee Laurel Stringer Attendance Center Jaspar 03 Saxophone
Sandra Massey Ellisville Stringer Attendance Center Jasper 02 Clarinet
Lauren Parker Louin Stringer Attendance Center Jasper 12 Colorguard
Brandon Broome Sumrall Sumrall High School Lamar 07 Trombone
Jada Lee Sumrall Sumrall High School Lamar 16 Manager
Maria Russell Sumrall Sumrall High School Lamar 16 Manager
Breon Harris Jackson Terry High School Hinds 03 Alto Sax
Haley Young Vancleave Vancleave High School Jackson 05 Horn
Caleb Johnson Vestavia Hills AL Vestavia Hills Jefferson 06 Trumpet
Alston Harris Vicksburg Vicksburg High School Warren 09 Tuba
Patrick Hogan Vicksburg Vicksburg High School Warren 16 Manager
Cody Allen Smith Vicksburg Vicksburg High School Warren 16 Manager
Calvi Cattlin Vicksburg Warren Central High School Warren 12 Colorguard
Nadia Davis Vicksburg Warren Central High School Warren 12 Colorguard
Sara-Beth McKellar Vicksburg Warren Central High School Warren 04 Bari Saxophone
Anna-Claire McKellar Vicksburg Warren Central High School Warren 12 Colorguard and Manager
Jacob Stevens Vicksburg Warren Central High School Warren 09 Tuba
Hayden Brewer Richton Wayne County High School Wayne 07 Trombone
Courtney Cochran Waynesboro Wayne County High School Wayne 13 Dancer
Bryce Cooper Waynesboro Wayne County High School Wayne 07 Trombone
Alexander Dailey Buckatunnna Wayne County High School Wayne 10 Tenors
Ke'Ambryae Gray Waynesboro Wayne County High School Wayne 02 Clarinet
Brittney Hinton Buckatunna Wayne County High School Wayne 01 Flute
Alis Hoze Waynesboro Wayne County High School Wayne 01 Flute
James Hoze Waynesboro Wayne County High School Wayne 09 Tuba
Curtrell (T.C.) Lofton Buckatunna Wayne County High School Wayne 10 Bass Drum 6
Noah Schumann Laurel Wayne County High School Wayne 06 trumpet
Olivia Wise Buchatunna Wayne County High School Wayne 11 Front Ensemble Vibraphone
Alexis Brewer Soso West Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Heather Chisholm Laurel West Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Lauren Flynt Soso West Jones High School Jones 05 Horn
Peyton Flynt Soso West Jones High School Jones 11 Front Ensemble
Jessy Gardner Laurel West Jones High School Jones 02 Clarinet
Alyssa Garick Laurel West Jones High School Jones 11 Front Ensemble Vibes
Ta'Shiera Jones Laurel West Jones High School Jones 13 Dancer
Kaitlyn Pruitt Laurel West Jones High School Jones 02 Clarinet
Blake Pryor Laurel West Jones High School Jones 04 Tenor Saxophone
Bria Sims Laurel West Jones High School Jones 13 Dancer
Jarrett Stephens Laurel West Jones High School Jones 06 Trumpet
Skylar Stephenson Heidelberg West Jones High School Jones 02 Clarinet/Bass Clarinet
Hannah Summerlin Soso West Jones High School Jones 02 Bass clarinet
Ashley Sumrall Laurel West Jones High School Jones 16 Manager
Anna Taylor Laurel West Jones High School Jones 12 Colorguard
Amanda Bozeman Foxworth West Marion High School Marion 11 Front Ensemble Marimba
Gabriel Poole Vicksburg West Ouachita High School Warren 16 Manager
