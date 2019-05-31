ELLISVILLE – The Rho Sigma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Jones College ended the year with several chapter and individual honors. PTK President, Shivum Desai of Hattiesburg was selected for a few prestigious individual honors, including the Golden Key Award.
“One member of every PTK chapter in the Mississippi/Louisiana region is recognized with the award at the Regional Spring Conference. Shivum was nominated by advisors for his numerous contributions to the chapter and college, as well as for his academic accomplishments. Additionally, he was named to the All-Mississippi 1st Team in the Academic Team competition and he was recognized as one of four, Coca-Cola Gold scholars,” explained Eric Shows, PTK Advisor at Jones College.
Greene County’s Jared Woullard earned All-Mississippi 2nd Team Transfer Pathway honors and Caleb Brownlee of Moselle earned All-Mississippi Work Pathway 1st Team honors.
The PTK chapter continued its history of success and was recognized as a 5-Star Chapter at the Regional Spring Conference. To achieve the distinction of 5-Star status, the members had to organize and implement an Honors-in-Action (HIA) project and a College Project. The HIA project, “Commit to Compliment” involved efforts at the college and secondary-school level to reduce social anxiety.
“Students on the Jones College campus were encouraged to give unprompted compliments to others as a way to promote positive social interactions. Wrist bands with the motto were distributed as a visual reminder for students,” said Shows.
Students also used, ‘Post-It’ boards to give written compliments and they pledged at campus events to compliment others. The PTK officer team made presentations to local, elementary students about the importance of complimenting others in an effort to developing a positive self-esteem.
Jones College PTK members volunteered with local elementary school P.E. teachers for the College Project, “Next Steps in Health: Early Intervention.” The goal was to promote physical activity and exercise at an early age so kids would continue to be physically active later in life which parallels the college’s efforts promoted by Next Steps in Health grant on campus.
Additionally, chapter members logged more than 3,500 hours of community service during the fall and spring semesters participating in projects such as the campus blood drive, tutoring, hosting a supply drive for the Bobcat Pantry and assisting with community beautification.
