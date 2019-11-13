Pictured on the floor with the sign, left to right is Kinley Thornton-Greene County, Brooklyn Odom-Bay Springs, Kaleigh Byrd-Laurel, Lauryn Jemison-Lucedale, Lauren Williamson-Purvis, Ashley Sumrall-Soso and Brett Bounds-Moselle. Pictured in the middle row, left to right is, Kristiona Williams-Soso, Emily McLaurin-Laurel, Mackenzie Bradley-Waynesboro, Radiologic Technology instructors Brittany Weatherford and Mandy Pearson (in middle standing), Alexis Brewer-Soso, Amonna Barfield-Carthage, Kelly Odom-Hattiesburg and Magen McDurmond-Moselle. Pictured standing in the last row, Amber Moore-Hattiesburg, Sydney James-Waynesboro, Elizabeth Beard-Laurel, (behind instructors) Kaitlyn Graham-Petal, ShelbyBarrett-Decatur, Sidney Hicks-Leakesville, Ashley Parker-Stringer, Taylor Bryant-Mize, and Sara Sadler-Columbus.