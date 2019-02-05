Symphonic band

ELLISVILLE - Jones College’s Symphonic Band recently performed before 500 middle and high school students from the region at the annual Southeast Mississippi Band Director’s Association’s (SEMBDA) annual band clinic. This annual event kicks off the concert season for the 60 member group which will conclude with a Thursday, April 4, performance at 7 p.m. in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium at Jones College.

Next weekend, February 8-9, Jones College will host its own Band Clinic for area middle and high school musicians. The JC Jazz band will be performing while students audition to learn their band assignments. The JC Band Clinic’s concert will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Jones College. For more information contact Jones College’s Director of Bands, Dr. Ben Burge at 601-477-4095 or email ben.burge@jcjc.edu

  

Jones College Symphonic Band Members

Flutes:

+Scarlett Sandifer, Laurel

Sarah Suttle, Petal

Kemberly Freeman, Ellisville

Lynda Bazor, Perry Central

Clarinets:

+Hayley Jackson, Germantown

Bria Sims, Laurel

Lauryn Heidelberg, Laurel

Taylor Gates, Magee

Ariel Smith, Hattiesburg

Breanna Garrard, Hattiesburg

Sidney Lee, Ellisville

Tyrikus Hayes, Quitman

Haleigh Fitzgerald, Pearl

Bass Clarinet:

+Baylee Walter, Richland

James Smith, Jr., Hattiesburg

Alto Saxophone:

+Joshua Anderson, Greene County

Brandon Pedersen, Petal

Brandi Cooley, George County

Max Burge, Hattiesburg

Emerald Meadows, Richton

John Harrison, Laurel

Tenor Saxophone:

+Blake Pryor, Laurel

Caitlyn Holifield, Laurel

Baritone Saxophone:

+Sydney Herrington, Enterprise

Trumpets:

+Ryan Nowell, Ellisville

Logan Donald, Ellisville

Matthew Dodd, Petal

Hunter Gammill, Hattiesburg

Nicholas May, Mendenhall

Michael Brown, Laurel

Daniel Easley, Petal

Horns:

+Jorge Castillo, Ellisville

Haley Young, Vancleave

Lauren Flynt, Soso

Chrissi Millwood, Brandon

 

Trombones:

+Brandon Broome, Sumrall

Bryce Cooper, Wayne County

Hayden Brewer, Wayne County

Clay Whitt, Vancleave

Linda Echenique, Laurel

Cameron Graves, Petal

Bass Trombone:

+Bethany Miller, Ellisville

Euphoniums:

+Buster Jarrell, Ellisville

Amouri Jones, Laurel

Miracle Smith, Quitman

Tubas:

+Cooper Mangum, Morton

Nathan Terry, Hattiesburg

Caitlyn Robinson, Richton

Percussion:

Keith Briggs, Ocean Springs

Amanda Flynn, Petal

Austin Lee, Purvis

Clouzell Leggett, Oak Grove

Elizabeth Morrison, Long Beach

Mackenzie Parish, Hattiesburg

Mary Helen Sherman, Pass Christian

Amy Spears, Seminary

Sage Touchstone, Hattiesburg

Derrick Williams, Laurel

String Bass:

Matthew Haight, Mobile, AL

