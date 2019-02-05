ELLISVILLE - Jones College’s Symphonic Band recently performed before 500 middle and high school students from the region at the annual Southeast Mississippi Band Director’s Association’s (SEMBDA) annual band clinic. This annual event kicks off the concert season for the 60 member group which will conclude with a Thursday, April 4, performance at 7 p.m. in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium at Jones College.
Next weekend, February 8-9, Jones College will host its own Band Clinic for area middle and high school musicians. The JC Jazz band will be performing while students audition to learn their band assignments. The JC Band Clinic’s concert will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Jones College. For more information contact Jones College’s Director of Bands, Dr. Ben Burge at 601-477-4095 or email ben.burge@jcjc.edu
Jones College Symphonic Band Members
Flutes:
+Scarlett Sandifer, Laurel
Sarah Suttle, Petal
Kemberly Freeman, Ellisville
Lynda Bazor, Perry Central
Clarinets:
+Hayley Jackson, Germantown
Bria Sims, Laurel
Lauryn Heidelberg, Laurel
Taylor Gates, Magee
Ariel Smith, Hattiesburg
Breanna Garrard, Hattiesburg
Sidney Lee, Ellisville
Tyrikus Hayes, Quitman
Haleigh Fitzgerald, Pearl
Bass Clarinet:
+Baylee Walter, Richland
James Smith, Jr., Hattiesburg
Alto Saxophone:
+Joshua Anderson, Greene County
Brandon Pedersen, Petal
Brandi Cooley, George County
Max Burge, Hattiesburg
Emerald Meadows, Richton
John Harrison, Laurel
Tenor Saxophone:
+Blake Pryor, Laurel
Caitlyn Holifield, Laurel
Baritone Saxophone:
+Sydney Herrington, Enterprise
Trumpets:
+Ryan Nowell, Ellisville
Logan Donald, Ellisville
Matthew Dodd, Petal
Hunter Gammill, Hattiesburg
Nicholas May, Mendenhall
Michael Brown, Laurel
Daniel Easley, Petal
Horns:
+Jorge Castillo, Ellisville
Haley Young, Vancleave
Lauren Flynt, Soso
Chrissi Millwood, Brandon
Trombones:
+Brandon Broome, Sumrall
Bryce Cooper, Wayne County
Hayden Brewer, Wayne County
Clay Whitt, Vancleave
Linda Echenique, Laurel
Cameron Graves, Petal
Bass Trombone:
+Bethany Miller, Ellisville
Euphoniums:
+Buster Jarrell, Ellisville
Amouri Jones, Laurel
Miracle Smith, Quitman
Tubas:
+Cooper Mangum, Morton
Nathan Terry, Hattiesburg
Caitlyn Robinson, Richton
Percussion:
Keith Briggs, Ocean Springs
Amanda Flynn, Petal
Austin Lee, Purvis
Clouzell Leggett, Oak Grove
Elizabeth Morrison, Long Beach
Mackenzie Parish, Hattiesburg
Mary Helen Sherman, Pass Christian
Amy Spears, Seminary
Sage Touchstone, Hattiesburg
Derrick Williams, Laurel
String Bass:
Matthew Haight, Mobile, AL
