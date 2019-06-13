ELLISVILLE – Jones College’s Sports Information Director, Shawn Wansley and Media and Public Relations Director, Teresa McCreery returned from the annual College Public Relations Association of Mississippi conference winning several awards. However, Wansley swept the Sports News and the Sports Features categories winning all three top places in both categories.
“It is extremely rare for one person to earn all three spots in the sports news and sports features categories at a statewide college public relations association competition and conference. I know this has happened in the news story and feature category once before, but it has not happened in the sports writing categories in recent history,” said Jones College Media and Public Relations Director, Teresa McCreery. “To understand the importance of this accomplishment, you have to consider the likelihood of no one from the other 14 community colleges in the state submitted an entry, which is doubtful. The judges simply selected Shawn’s sports stories and features as the best entries amongst those submitted.”
The Sports News story, “Jones men's soccer wins first-ever MACJC championship” earned first place honors and the story, “Jones softball wins national championship” took second place honors. Third place went to the sports story about the fifth-ranked football team winning the Mississippi Bowl.
Wansley’s Sports Feature story, “JC defensive line coach moves from law enforcement to coaching” earned first place accolades with the feature about Jones hosting the annual FCA Christmas Party earning second place. Third place honors went to the feature story about softball player, Karli Perque signing with Memphis.
Also at the CPRAM conference, McCreery earned two, second place awards for her news and feature stories. The news story about Jones having the only Mechatronics/Robotics lab in the state earned second place in the news writing category. Jones College’s Alumni and Foundation’s Legacy Tree dedication to four legends earned second place honors in the feature story category.
Both Jones College employees were experienced, news and sports reporters before joining the Marketing and Public Relations Department. Wansley has been the SID since July 2007, and McCreery has worked in a few different roles since August 1997.
