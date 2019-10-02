The Mississippi Business Journal has selected Jones College as the “Best Two-Year College” in Mississippi. Ranked first in the state among the two-year colleges, the publication honored college representatives, Executive Vice President of Chief Enrollment Management, Information Technology, and Marketing Officer, Finee’ Ruffin; Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith and Assistant to the President for Government Relations, Jim Walley at a special event held at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Being the best is an honor Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith said reflects every employee’s hard work to ensure our students are successful.
“On behalf of our college faculty, staff, students, and board of trustees, we are delighted to be recognized for the quality of our work. Teaching the ideals of a democratic society, while at the same time ensuring our students are ready to enter the workforce or are prepared for university transfer is very challenging. Receiving this recognition from the Mississippi Business Journal makes our efforts more worthwhile,” said Smith.
Among the recent accomplishments college officials cited as examples of success included the Gold Medal three Jones students earned at the National SkillsUSA competition after taking first place in the engineering and technology category in July, the college newspaper, the Radionian winning first place in the two-year newspaper category at the Spring National College Media Convention in New York City and the Associate Degree Nursing programs’ May 2019 graduates achieving a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam. The 2019 MBJ’s Best of Mississippi listed the Top-3 in each of the 25 Best of Mississippi Business reader poll categories in it’s September 12, 2019 edition.
