Jones College Hall of Fame
ELLISVILLE - Twenty-eight Jones College sophomores were selected as Hall of Fame finalists after completing an application listing campus and community involvement, volunteer service, leadership positions or offices held, academic honors and a minimum 3.6 GPA. Some of these students are athletes and hold jobs in addition to their academic and campus responsibilities. They received special recognition in the college yearbook and during graduation.

 

Hall of Fame 2019

1.      Matthew Sexton - Laurel, MS - Engineering - Jones

2.      Mackenzie Jordan - Laurel, MS - Biology - Jones  

3.      John Ryne Sasser -Ellisville, MS - Biology - Jones

4.      Steven Sasser - Ellisville, MS - Biochemistry - Jones

5.      Dylan Meeks - Ellisville, MS - Accounting - Jones

6.      Jeshaiah Stephens - Ellisville, MS - Nursing - Jones

7.      Emily Youngblood - Ellisville, MS - Accounting - Jones

8.      Camille Hankins - Laurel, MS - Business Administration - Jones

9.      Allison Byrd - Laurel, MS - Biological Sciences - Jones

10.  Stephen Martin - Laurel, MS - Biology - Jones

11.  Lakelan Flynt - Mount Olive, MS (Simpson Academy) - Liberal Arts - Covington

12.  Jared Woullard - Leakesville, MS - Engineering - Greene

13.  Shivum Desai - Hattiesburg, MS - Biological Sciences - H’burg-Oak Grove

14.  Anna Catherine Hampton - Petal, MS - Nursing - Petal-Forrest

15.  Conner Henderson - Petal, MS - Nursing - Petal-Forrest

16.  Katelyn Ware - Petal, MS - Business/Marketing Technology - Petal-Forrest

17.  Lakelyn Bohannon - Hattiesburg, MS - Nursing - Lamar

18.  Anna Broome - Sumrall, MS - Elementary Education - Lamar

19.  Madeline Collins - Heidelberg, MS - Accounting - Jasper

20.  Mollie Smith – Richton, MS - Speech Pathology - Perry

21.  Maggie Smith - Richton, MS - Legal Studies - Perry

22.  Mary Helen Sherman - Pass Christian, MS - History - Coast

23.  Emily Sanders - Vancleave, MS - Nursing - Coast-Jackson

24.  Heather Gilkey - Columbus, MS - Nursing - Lowndes

25.  Py’Necious “Precious” Cowart - Tylertown, MS - Mass Communication - Walthall

26.  Tara Williamson - Mendenhall, MS - Nursing - Simpson

27.  Mireia Marcos - Barcelona, Spain - Marketing - Spain

28.  Ariadna Marcos - Barcelona, Spain - Marketing - Spain

