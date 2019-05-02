ELLISVILLE - Twenty-eight Jones College sophomores were selected as Hall of Fame finalists after completing an application listing campus and community involvement, volunteer service, leadership positions or offices held, academic honors and a minimum 3.6 GPA. Some of these students are athletes and hold jobs in addition to their academic and campus responsibilities. They received special recognition in the college yearbook and during graduation.
Hall of Fame 2019
1. Matthew Sexton - Laurel, MS - Engineering - Jones
2. Mackenzie Jordan - Laurel, MS - Biology - Jones
3. John Ryne Sasser -Ellisville, MS - Biology - Jones
4. Steven Sasser - Ellisville, MS - Biochemistry - Jones
5. Dylan Meeks - Ellisville, MS - Accounting - Jones
6. Jeshaiah Stephens - Ellisville, MS - Nursing - Jones
7. Emily Youngblood - Ellisville, MS - Accounting - Jones
8. Camille Hankins - Laurel, MS - Business Administration - Jones
9. Allison Byrd - Laurel, MS - Biological Sciences - Jones
10. Stephen Martin - Laurel, MS - Biology - Jones
11. Lakelan Flynt - Mount Olive, MS (Simpson Academy) - Liberal Arts - Covington
12. Jared Woullard - Leakesville, MS - Engineering - Greene
13. Shivum Desai - Hattiesburg, MS - Biological Sciences - H’burg-Oak Grove
14. Anna Catherine Hampton - Petal, MS - Nursing - Petal-Forrest
15. Conner Henderson - Petal, MS - Nursing - Petal-Forrest
16. Katelyn Ware - Petal, MS - Business/Marketing Technology - Petal-Forrest
17. Lakelyn Bohannon - Hattiesburg, MS - Nursing - Lamar
18. Anna Broome - Sumrall, MS - Elementary Education - Lamar
19. Madeline Collins - Heidelberg, MS - Accounting - Jasper
20. Mollie Smith – Richton, MS - Speech Pathology - Perry
21. Maggie Smith - Richton, MS - Legal Studies - Perry
22. Mary Helen Sherman - Pass Christian, MS - History - Coast
23. Emily Sanders - Vancleave, MS - Nursing - Coast-Jackson
24. Heather Gilkey - Columbus, MS - Nursing - Lowndes
25. Py’Necious “Precious” Cowart - Tylertown, MS - Mass Communication - Walthall
26. Tara Williamson - Mendenhall, MS - Nursing - Simpson
27. Mireia Marcos - Barcelona, Spain - Marketing - Spain
28. Ariadna Marcos - Barcelona, Spain - Marketing - Spain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.