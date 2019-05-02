Twenty-eight Jones College sophomores were selected as Hall of Fame finalists after completing an application listing campus and community involvement, volunteer service, leadership positions or offices held, academic honors and a minimum 3.6 GPA. Some of these students are athletes and hold jobs in addition to their academic and campus responsibilities. Pictured sitting on the Bobcat statue is Py’Necious Cowart and Heather Gilkey. Standing left to right is Ryne Sasser, Jared Woullard, Mollie Smith, Alli Byrd, Maggie Smith, Mary Helen Sherman, Stephen Martin, Anna Catherine Hampton, Lakelyn Bohannon, Dylan Meeks, Shivum Desai, Madeline Collins, Emily Sanders, Camille Hankins, Anna Broome, Emily Youngblood, Mackenzie Jordan, Lakelan Fynt, Jeshaiah Stephens, Tara Williamson and Katelyn Ware. Not pictured are: Matthew Sexton, Steven Sasser, Conner Henderson, Mieria Marcos and Ariadna Marcos who were at sports practice/games or working.