Sixteen JC sophomores were recently nominated to compete for the New Century Scholars Program through the international honor society, Phi Theta Kappa. Administrators chose three representatives with academic students, Shivum Desai and Jared Woullard, along with career and technical student, Caleb Brownlee to represent the college in state and national scholarship competitions. Nominees are pictured left to right seated in the front row: J. Ryne Sasser, Ellisville; Da'Vondra Lynch, Quitman/Atlanta, GA; Maggie Smith, Richton; Madison Bolling, Petal; Mollie Smith, Richton and Steven Sasser, Ellisville. Pictured standing left to right are Jared Woullard, Leakesville; Stephen Martin, Laurel; Matthew Sexton, Laurel; Will Russell, Columbia; Shivum Desai, Oak Grove/London; Caleb Brownlee, Moselle; Jess Robbins, Oak Grove; Trevor Amason, Mize and Trace Henry, Mooreville. Not Pictured: Allison Byrd-Laurel.