Jones College sophomores recently voted on Gold Key honors representing the top students in athletics, leadership and merit. They are pictured left to right beginning with Leadership Gold Key recipients, Jared Woullard of Greene County and Anna Catherine Hampton of Petal; Jared Woullard was also selected by his class for the Merit Gold Key honor along with Emily Youngblood of Ellisville, and chosen for the Athletic Gold Key honor was basketball player, Michael Williams Jr., of Rayville, Louisiana who is pictured next to JC President, Dr. Jesse Smith. Not pictured for the Athletic Gold Key honor is Gracie McCleskey of Caledonia.