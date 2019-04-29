ELLISVILLE – During graduation practice, six Jones College sophomores were awarded Leadership, Athletic and Merit Gold Key Awards. These students were voted on by their peers for this special recognition.
The Merit Gold Key recipients are Emily Youngblood of Ellisville and Jared Woullard of Greene County. Woullard was also chosen by his peers to receive the Leadership Gold Key honor. Anna Catherine Hampton of Petal was also selected for the Leadership Gold Key award. Softball player, Gracie McCleskey of Caledonia, and basketball player from Rayville, Louisiana, Ray Williams Jr., both earned the Athletic Gold Key Award.
Jones College sophomores eligible to receive the Academic Gold Key honor because of their 4.0 GPA prior to final exams will be recognized over the summer for their academic achievements.
