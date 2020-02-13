Jones College and South Jones High School's band will host the first Mississippi Indoor Association’s Regional competition in this area. More than 30 groups from throughout the state have registered for the competition.
The competition is set for Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-10 p.m. at A.B. Howard/Bobcat Gym at the Jones College campus, with an awards presentation after each division's competition.
The MIA is comprised of competitive indoor percussion and Winter-guard groups from all over the state of Mississippi. The organization has grown from 15 groups in its first year to more than 100 in the circuit. This will be a combined show with South Jones High School and Jones College.
The percussion groups will perform in the first half of the show and the winter-guard groups will follow.
Admission is $10.
Additional information can be found on Facebook at the Mississippi Indoor Association's page, or email to ben.burge@jcjc.edu or contact Dr. Burge by cellphone at 601-916-9039 or his office 601-477-4095.
