Jones College has announced the 2021 spring semester honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List--4.0; Dean’s List--3.99-3.5: Faculty List--3.49-3.0.
(NOTE: Honor roll scholars from your area are listed according to county and then hometown in alphabetical order. Some names may be listed in your county but they also listed themselves as a resident of a city in another county. Example: the student may be listed under Lamar County but claims Hattiesburg as their hometown or Jasper County as their county but claim Laurel as their hometown or mailing address. Please include these names according to the county they claim.)
Jones College Spring 2021 President’s Honor Roll
Madrid, Spain: Andrea Adoracion Vlasceanu Puscalarga.
Mobile, AL: Lauren Rochelle Lindsey and Brooklyn Leigh Poole.
Vinegar Bend, AL: Sabrina Lynn Turner.
Santa Rosa Beach, FL: Gabreil Fulton.
Paducah, KY: Maxwell T Housman.
Abita Springs, LA: Chantel Brooke Schurr.
Loranger, LA: Blair Renee Valenti.
Slidell, LA: Preston James Ratliff.
Excelsior, MN: Jake Christopher Zaetta.
Dallas, TX: Kyjai Unique Miles.
Clarke Enterprise: Timothy Garrett Ivy, Carleigh Leann Murray and Caleb Phillips.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Anna Gayle Rutledge.
Copiah Hazlehurst: Madeline Michele Miller.
Covington Collins: Layton Hudson and Madison Diann Warren.
Covington Mount Olive: Huyen Dang and Olivia Blakeley Hitt.
Covington Seminary: Samuel Jason Barrett, Stacey A Barrett and Abbigail Davis.
Covington Sumrall: Ashton Taylor May.
Covington Taylorsville: Richard Allen McCoy.
DeSoto Hernando: Chase Dalton Honeycutt.
Desoto Southaven: Katherine Sterling James.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Miruna Maria Avram, Percy Lee Carpenter, Jared Claude Courtney, Hannah Bethany Gagliano, Bennett Wells Gibson, Christopher Roger Hartfield, William Eugene Howard, Alice Christine Legg, Candice Alexandria Marks, Mary Kimble Pearson, Jenna Irene Shackelford and Lanett S Travis.
Forrest Petal: Shayna Lee Clark, Abbey Lynn Dodd, William Chancellor Holton, Kyra Moneke Lampley, Angelia Ranell Luker, Hien T Nguyen, Mary Margaret Parker, Jordan Jeffray Rainey and Ryan Shane Weekley.
George Lucedale: Ollia Danielle Boykin, Ryan Cole Bradley, Garrett Lee Charlton, Mackenzie Rose Drinkard, Cameron Daquan Hartfield, Alexus Paige Hodges and Derron Kinte Lawrence.
Greene Leakesville: Laykin Daphne Beech, Hannah Myree Dickerson, Da'rell Jerome Johnson, Anna Grace Pierce and Gavin Kincaid Stowers.
Greene Lucedale: Stance Lamar McLeod.
Greene Richton: Kade Mackenzie Cochran, Connor Drake Dunn, Dylan Reid Dunn and Alston Thomas Freeman.
Greene State Line: Caleb J Kittrell and Quaniesha Lacree Porter.
Grenada Grenada: Salathiel D Hemphill.
Harrison Biloxi: Sierra Brooke McLeod.
Hinds Clinton: Acacia Daelynn Rodriguez.
Hinds Terry: Carly Elizabeth Lewis.
Jackson Gautier: Preston Scott Creel.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Christopher Donevan Duncan.
Jackson Vancleave: Kaia Olivia Taylor.
Jasper Bay Springs: Kaitlyn S Ellis, Anthony Bryce Gilbert and Jordan SinClair Scott.
Jasper Heidelberg: Derrick Oneal Cooley, Tiffaney Leigh Gambrellnd Ty'kal Ja'quan Riley.
Jasper Laurel: Hailey Nicole Barnes, Hope G Barnes, Hanna Leigh Chancellor, Ashleigh Nicole Jenkins, Cade E Blackwell, William Drew Hendry, Dalton Drew Little and Samia Tyjionique McCray.
Jasper Rose Hill: Johnathan Jamal Richardson.
Jasper Stringer: Michael Murphy Jenkins.
Jasper Vossburg: Trenise L Weatherton.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Blake Timothy Manning.
Jefferson Davis Carson: Riles Anthony Stuart.
Jefferson Davis Oak Vale: John Kade English.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Olivia Lois Boleware, Patricia Alexis Daughdrill, John Ryan Lee and Janie Carol Parish.
Jones Ellisville: Ethan Jerome Beasley, Darcy Erin Beech, Erin Lee Biglane, Jackson Creed Broom, Kirsty Dawn Cameron, Darah Haley Cliburn, Dustin Kelby Coats, Delaney Marie Cooley, Ashton Cade Culpepper, Hannah Elise Deemy, James Aaron Dorman, Sarah Denise Havard, Shea Elizabeth Herrington, Daniel Todd Hopkins, Sabreya C Mcdonald, Marley K Mixon, Ethan Cade Morris, John Tanner Robertson, Sarah I Runnels and Michael Talib Stewart.
Jones Heidelberg: Quinton T Chapman.
Jones Laurel: Olivia R Adkins, Vanessa Antencio, William Beau Blackledge, Alexis Laine Blakeney, Wesley Booth, Morgan Allyse Breland, Lydia Grace Crooke, Tracie Diane Crumbley, Braden A Dennis, Kayla Elizabeth Ensign, Yesenia Balcazar Estrada, Cameron Evans, Alyssa Claire Ezell, Nicholas K Frasier, Shea Rozlyn Graham, Carolann Renea Hanington, Kaitlyn Alyse Hearn, Madison Nicole Hoffman, Faith Carolina Houston, Rivers E Johnson, Emily Rose Jones, Kadazia Kaliyah Keys, Aisha Larik, Ariyana Monique Logan, Ariel Raysha Loper, Jennifer L Lopez, Heather Shayne Lowe, Chloe G Lyons, Macy Kate Malone, Mary Alaina May, Jacob Alan McCraw, Lizbeth M Olivares, Luis M Olivares, Paige Nicole Phillips, Daniela Dani Pimentel, Jessica Ashley Plunk, Cameron B Pruitt, Wyatt Wilson Reid, Colenia Loteia Ross, Madison Saige Schneider, Madison Lane Shoemake, Josarah A Slover, Michael Isaiah Smith, Solomon Vann Staples, Alyssa Kathryn Stroud, Connor Lee Sullivan, Ashley Breann Sumrall, Bre Regina Waite, James David Walters, Lori Elizabeth Ward, Jace Charles Welborn and Mireya Yepes.
Jones Moselle : Baylee Bryn Boyette.
Jones Ovett: Carter Brentley Hinton and Alex Jacob Lee.
Jones Seminary: Curtis Anthony Boleware.
Jones Soso: Summer Audrey Brewer, Maggie Byrd, Emma Reese Shows and Amanda Grace Spradley.
Jones Taylorsville: Anna Margaret Polk Kilgore and Melanie Lynne Valentine.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Rebekah Alicia Baugh, Basia A Bester, Alexis Mykala Cato, Gabriel Coleman Cooley, Cody Lane Davis, William Andrew Davis, Griffin Howard Gatwood, Valeria Michelle Green, Evan Isaiah Lewis, Nathan Soren Pickering, James Hayden Renfroe, Jordan Nadine Townsend and Thomas Tanner Woolbright
Lamar Purvis: Zylah Amil Mulligan, Cassi Lynn Smith and Lydia Claire Ward.
Lamar Sumrall: Mary Paige Matheny, Kelli Nicole McNease and Brianna Nicole Morgan.
Lauderdale Meridian: Zachary Kyle Flaskamp.
Lawrence Jayess: Sydney Ruth Pevey.
Lawrence Monticello: Rebecca Jamison Speights.
Lawrence Silver Creek: Scarlet Breann Russell.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Daniel Vincent Panzica and Katherine Lejeune Wallace.
Madison Canton: Cy Katherine Robbins.
Madison Madison: Zachary Aaron Diaz and Mollie G Potter.
Marion Columbia: Hayden Glynn Graves and Abby Claire Morris.
Marion Foxworth: Katelyn Marie McKenzie.
Marion Sandy Hook: Wayne Alanceson Herring.
Marion Tylertown: Megan Irene Pounds.
Newton Canton: Erien Ashaureyah Caldwell.
Noxubee Macon: Tiyunna Lechelle Maxwell.
Perry Beaumont: Hayden Benjamin Fairley.
Perry Brooklyn: Brody Paul Martin.
Perry Richton: Adam Stanton Backstrom, Colby James Clark, Zoe Noel Clark, Eugenia Rachelle Creel, Toran Deshad Hinton, Luis Isaac Jimenez, Mason Chandler Malone, Madison Delaina McSwain, Casity Susan Rowell, Carlton Demond Travis and Brittany Alexis Williford.
Pontotoc Pontotoc: Judith Yvonne Susann Mills.
Rankin Brandon: Andrew R Craig, Taylor Mackenzie Glascoe, Jack Martin Owens and Mckinley Kate Weeks.
Rankin Florence: Avery Mccall Burnette.
Rankin Flowood: John Mark Rose.
Rankin Pearl: Anna Carol Crane.
Rankin Richland: Noah Dale Jones.
Simpson Magee: Allison Jo Richardson.
Simpson Mount Olive: Josie Faith Russell.
Smith Forest: Matthew Brewer Roberts.
Smith Louin: Scarlette Dawn Gamble.
Smith Mize: Lindsey Ponder Himmel, Summer Nicole Hughes, Joseph Drew Johnson, Breanna Irene Lowery, Daniel Christian Magee and Haley Tanyell Spencer.
Smith Raleigh: Garrett Miller Bradshaw, Natalie Grace Lillie and John Robert Sorey.
Smith Taylorsville: Victoria Leigh Blackwell, Janna P Swanner, Matthew Austin Upchurch and Kristen King West.
Warren Vicksburg: Alston Lamar Harris.
Wayne Buckatunna: Ashley Sheree Carr and Mya Ruth McLain.
Wayne Heidelberg: Katie Jo Butler.
Wayne State Line: Kerrington Grace Kittrell and Jerneshia Moneshe Turner.
Wayne Waynesboro: Ivana Christian Bishop, Rylee G Brabham, Jimmy Joseph Brazell, Jaydah M Butrick, Michael T Greenhaw, Ke'ambryae T Gray, Emily Brooke Henderson, Keyuna B Howard, Marquez Tyreon Hundley, Austin David Malone, Josias Reyes Parra, Jalin Lane Phillips, Mardracques Latraveon Pough and Kacie Amanda Rigby.
Wilkinson Woodville: Sonkeia I'da Longs and Patrice Smith.
Jones College Spring 2021 Dean’s List Honor Roll
Guetersloh Germany: Mia Victoria Hoddinghaus.
Chatom AL: Sarah Mclaurin Perkins.
Semmes, AL: Dallas Lee Trehern.
Riverview, FL: Garret Michael Langrell.
Alexandria, LA: Thomas Carl Walsh
Jonesboro LA: Michael Benjamin Decou.
Luling, LA: Hunter John Leblanc.
Mandeville, LA: Geneva E Bergeron.
Tallulah, LA: Keith Deon Skinner.
Bexley, OH: William Henry Brotherton.
Allen, TX: Korey Maurice Jones.
Adams Natchez: Jacob Edward Meriwether and Conner Howell Murray.
Amite Crosby: Zykerianta Brearshanea Rodgers.
Amite Liberty: Kentrel L Steptoe.
Clarke Enterprise: Madison Brooke Downs and Sarah Renee Fury.
Clarke Pachuta: Tylan Kevon Howze.
Clarke Meridian: Jeremy Matthew Corley.
Clarke Quitman: Logan Michael Griffin, Hannah L Manning, Ellisa Renee Patrick, Erin Lee Perkins and Dixie Grace Pinkerton.
Clarke Shubuta: Shakeeb Jamal Anderson, Brady Isabella Hill and Madison Colby Hoze.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Erin Marie Buckley.
Covington Collins: Bridget K Aycox, Cruz Demerio Flowers, William Morgan Fortenberry, Nicolas Raine Hall, Conner Joseph Harrell, Mar'ques Ontario McLaurin, Orlandus Markel McLaurin, Zachary Dalton Pope, Brian Hebert Cadiz Sasser, Zay M Speed and Courtney B Townsend.
Covington Mount Olive: Mason Alexander Anglin, Laylia Dalvinia Bridges, Dylan Jaqwuan Carter, Loren Colleen Jones and Saige Michael Troney.
Covington Seminary: Emma Grace Atwood, Michael Hunter Barrett, Karington Alexandra Boren, Amber Jones Brignac, Dawson Caleb Mullins, Benjamin Bryce Patterson, Caleb Dan Reardon and Gaige Scott Walters.
Covington Sumrall: Shaylie Brianna Dye.
DeSoto Hernando: Alexandra Grace Johnson.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Kenya A Baker, Joseph Lane Blackwell, Keona Sharee Crowell, Jordan Michael Hetrick, Hayley Elizabeth Hines, Anna Catherine Kofman, Mary Catherine Lee, Sarah Denise McFadden, Jaclyn Ryan Mordica, Courtney Perryman, Angela Maria Picarella, Samuel Edward Pineda, Elliot Tedric Pittman, Landon Clay Rascoe, Zachary Trent Simmons, Kendyl E Terrell and Trinity R Williams.
Forrest Lumberton: Philip Walter Cain.
Forrest Petal: Abigail Posey Bullock, Natalya Hall Dekleva, Victor Alexander Heath, Catherine Elizabeth Hunter, Kezia Angenise Keyes, Nathaniel Clayton King, Samuel Alexander Marlowe, Colby Austin Marsh, Karmen Myree McNatt, Connor James Miller, Madelyn Nicole Pace, Jennalyn Nicole Purvis, Walter Colton Rainey, Brianna Santana Roberts, Samuel Austin Rodgers, Bo E Rylee, Ethan Andrew Sapp, Catherine D Taylor, Carley Faith White and Korbon Dallas Yawn.
George Lucedale: Hillary Annette Bryan, Brandi Chantel Cooley, Lauryn Elizabeth Jemison and Evie Marymarie Simpson.
George McLain: Shaderia C Fairley.
Greene Leakesville: McKay Lee Sue Bray, Maleah Brewer, Rebekah Faith Brondum, Joshua Ryan Cook, Lakyn M Edwards, Jordan Ashanti Evans, John Michael Holland, Dariyel D Johnson, William G Keys, Zayne Maccrae Robertson and Gabrielle Rakel Taylor.
Greene Neely: Kayleigh Fayeth Byrd.
Greene Richton: Noah Breland Bradley, Ethan Lane Brewer, Kayla Elizabeth Burnett, Darren Brinkley Henderson, Ciera Darlene Lightsey, Joseph Michael Liuzza, Kourtney Evelyn McDonald, Mary A Mills, Michael Clay Renfroe, Madison Grace Shattles and Abigail Grace Smith.
Greene State Line: Mason Reese Brewer, Jakerria S Franks and Alexys Michelle Price.
Harrison Saucier: Azlyn Christine Dollar and Colby Reece Tubre.
Harrison Gulfport: Morgan Renee McKinnon.
Hinds Jackson: Jeffrey Dawon Blackmon, Jordan Dshaun Egerson Ramsey and Caleb Breon Harris.
Humphreys Lexington: Justin Dewayne Smith.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Kenneth Jermaine Mack.
Jasper Bay Springs: Oneisha Rashelle Gammage, Jordyn Marie Harris, Cali Le, Brooklyn Denise Odom, Allison Renea Rowell and Tabitha Anne Stevens.
Jasper Heidelberg: Brady R Collins, Audrease Tamar Jackson, Kelsie Destina Jordan and Lakita Christine Roberts.
Jasper Laurel: Nate Grayson Arender and Brinley Catherine Bullock.
Jasper Louin: Christian Chase Carpenter, Paul Daniel Clark, Brittany Elaine Gardner, Raven Keyes, Ashley Nicole Parker, Colby Kane Evans Pilgrim and Dillan River Pinson.
Jasper Pachuta: Jaquez Cartese Watts.
Jasper Stringer: Kaitlan Ann Brady, Ashley Helen Parker and Jacob Thomas Parker.
Jasper Vossburg: Aisha Vasonana Jones.
Jefferson Davis Carson: Katelyn A Reid.
Jefferson Davis New Hebron: Lacala Dianne Renfrow.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Andrew Hunter Hartzog and Jveus Deavonte Johnson.
Jones Ellisville: Victoria Danae Bender, Maribeth Edna Bohannon, Sumer West Bond, Lydia Katherine Dees, Jackson Everett Delk, Christopher Dempsey, Victoria Leigh Ellis, Nataley H Evans, Jasmine Grace Howard, Kobe Ryan Husser, Kaitlyn Brianna Kirksey, Charles Barrett Knox, Gaspar Gabriel Meda, Lorran Daphne Morgan, Christy Naomi Parish, Slade Mattison Purvis, Shane Cody Reynolds, Laikyn Richelle Rizzo, Brittney Nicole Sanderson, Keely Brianna Skellion, Stacey N Thomas, Ignacio Kaddour Vanecek and Charles Joseph Zickus.
Jones Hattiesburg: Dallas Kellie Williamson.
Jones Heidelberg: Alyssa Brook Ball and Hannah Elizabeth Mattison.
Jones Laurel: Natalie Brooke Allgood, Autym Laine Brashier, Andrew Vowell Brown, Rachel Kathryn Bryant, Justin Dallas Bumgardner, James Clayton Coffin, Brittney S Darbonne, Rebekah Elisabeth Denham, Nathan Nguyen Do, Jordan Amil Fountain, Jacob Aaron Fulcher, Corey Alexander Gardner, Jessica M Gardner, Cameron Scott Glenn, Robert Ethan Gregory, Desirae Ann Hankins, Katherine Hawkins, Vincent Paul Heath, Kentavius Orlandus Hilton, Hannah Grace Holifield, Marley K Hoover, Ronald James Hughes, Lakitia Maeshell Jefferson, Kennedy Hope Jordan, Kristen Sanaa Jordan, Kelton Michael Keene, Tessa Lynn King, Jared Lagunes, Kelsie Amanda Lawson, Robert T Laypath, Colton Joseph Maslanka, Hunter Eugene Mason, Jordan Kade Matthews, Adison Lane Mauldin, Mason Garrett Maxey, Sarah A Norris, Breunna Shuntal McCann, Sa'Quioya Chardae' McCullum, Dajah Jalees Miller, Samuel Thomas Mitchell, James Halcyon Morgan, Lauran Rajean Page, Abby Hope Parker, Katelynn McKenzie Perry, Jasmine Iris Pitts, Patrick Jamison Prine, Levi Dominic Proctor, Kaitlyn A Pruitt, Raveon L Pruitt, Alexis Laken Smith, Madalyn Elizabeth Stringer, Payton Christopher Sullivan, Joshua Hewitt Thurman, Payton Ann Voge, Michael Joshua Waite, Ana Claire Walters, Bailee Ann Walters, Caleb Evan Walters, Michael Craig Waltman, Lekita Danielle Williams, Samuel Caleb Winpigler and Scarlett Mulan Yelverton.
Jones Moselle: Nadalyn G Cluff, Carson Edward Davis, Tiffany Marie Hodge, Endia Deness Holliday and Magen Erica McDurmond.
Jones Ovett: Mikala Robin Harrison , Raegan Elaine Jones Brandon, Austin-Wayne Mobbs, Aubrey Dannah Phillips and Kaylee Nicole Vanrossum.
Jones Petal: Crystal Laken Bond.
Jones Richton: Austin Richard Dearmon and Kelsey Nicole Malone.
Jones Seminary: Carly Rae Rosser.
Jones Soso: Chelsey Rose Dry and Elizabeth Camille Jones.
Jones Taylorsville: Kaylin Aushai Adams, Emily K Valentine.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Westley Mandela Ayton, Emma F Burge, Tatum Camilla Crampton, Elean Noe Fajardo, Keven Cecilio Florian, Caden Jake Grover, Jennifer Ha, Cody Alexander Haynes, Matthew Mccrory Jernigan, Kaitlyn Grace Little, Jacob King Maddox, Maurice Anthony Manning, Sara Isabel Martinez, Tyler Wayne Montgomery, William Thomas Purser, Taylor Leigh Ready, Haley Breanna Ryan, Leslie Garrett Sanford, John Philip Scott, Jordan Amaya Smith, Rebecca Swanson, Abigail Grace Swilley, Caleb S Thompson, Tiffany Elizabeth White and Brandon Levelle Yawn.
Lamar Purvis: Jada Kaylyn Austin, Jana Lynn Bounds, Angela Elizabeth Boyd, Madeline Ros Browning, Alyssa Leigh Ann Carr, Melissa Lauren Franzen, Tanner Blaine Hatten, Tyler Owen Lowe, Conner Nathaniel Rayburn, Cecil Slade Smith, Hannah Clare West and Lauren Elise Williamson.
Lamar Sumrall: Cameron Mashelle Aultman, Brandon Austin Broome, Abby Nicole Daughtry, Samuel Colton Jones, Monica N Lawrence, Courtney Lashae Musgrove, Kaitlyn Danielle Sivley and Richard Preston Swilley.
Lauderdale Collinsville: Kameron Brantley Partridge.
Lauderdale Meridian: Adrianna Laniece Horner.
Lawrence Monticello: Anthony Jewel Buchanan.
Lawrence Oakvale: Chloe Joann Riley.
Leake Carthage: Samari D Ards and Amonna Michelle Barfield.
Lee Nettleton: Mycah Iiyon Hall.
Lee Saltillo: Mary Katherine Knight.
Leflore Greenwood: Travor Dijonne Randle.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Chicago Loreanna Collins and Brady Everett Spring.
Madison Camden: Laura Kristen Walker.
Madison Madison: Murray Roberts Hutchinson, Meredith Grace Jones, Bailey Lleyton Miller and Peyton Michael Wilbanks.
Marion Columbia: Blakeney Dalton Lowery, Jeremiah Eric McFarland, Monica Lametris McKenzie, Madison Renee Myers and Caitlyn Abigail Smith.
Marion Kokomo: Ethan Wilson Robertson.
Marion Sumrall: Savannah Faith Greene.
Neshoba Philadelphia: Tyesha Lavondra Lil' Kendra Cole.
Newton Hickory: Kamryn Elizabeth Rodriguez.
Newton Newton: Angel Brittany Fortenberry and Chloe Katherine Rigdon.
Perry Beaumont: Mitchell Bennett Herring and Jeremy Austin Parker.
Perry Brooklyn: Lexie Gabrielle McDaniel and Jaden Victoria Rogers.
Perry Petal: Lynda Elizabeth Bazor, Jaison Alexander Graham, Kristen Elizabeth Holder, Dusty Delynn Hudson and Ally M Stansell.
Perry Richton: Madelyn E Broome, Caylen Mckenzie Burge, Dustin Mitchell Dunnam, Peyton Eric Dykes, Bailey G Forrest, Hannah Faith Prentiss, Connor Joseph Sanderson, Isabelle Sinclair Smith and Jacqulyn Delainey Smith.
Pike Magnolia: Chasity I Moses.
Pike McComb: Quanesha Shantell Gardner.
Pontotoc Pontotoc: Allyson Brooke Chism.
Rankin Brandon: Wilson Matthew Burke, Andrew Varner Horton, Alexis Leigh Millwood and Dalton T Rogers.
Rankin Florence: Breley Raie Boykin and Amy Grace Dykes.
Rankin Lena: Connor Louis Shivers.
Rankin Pearl: Nya Pearl Hatcher and Lauren Nicole Pope.
Rankin Pelahatchie: Macey Alexandria Tullos.
Simpson Braxton: Bethany Rose Allen.
Simpson Mendenhall: De Anna Jolisa McNair.
Smith Bay Springs: Jacob Dale Stringer.
Smith Magee: Jacie L Dickerson, Jacob L Dickerson and Mary Alison Garner.
Smith Mize: Zoe Grace Hays and Montanah Rayne Middleton.
Smith Morton: Madeline Cait Price and Heather Danielle Puckett.
Smith Mount Olive: Ashtin Hope Beltran.
Smith Pulaski : Rachel Hope Hawkins.
Smith Raleigh: Sarah Morgan Craft, Trevor Isaiah Jordan, Ranni Leigh Middleton, Hunter M Moore, Jaquavion Jashone Nixon, Haylee Suzanne Sims and Caitlyn Capitola Thompson.
Smith Taylorsville: Alyssa Dawn Adrion, Alexis Brianna Ducksworth, Kirsten L Jones, Vanessa K Keyes, James Austin Stringer, Allyson Nicole Stutzman, Jessica Brylee White and Tamara Nicloe Williams.
Stone Wiggins: Emilee Smith Patton.
Tunica Tunica: Bryonna Jonet Willis.
Walthall Jayess: Taylor Nicole McKenzie.
Walthall Tylertown: Lindsey Reed Stinson.
Warren Vicksburg: Dennis C Cage, John Robert Jabour, Sara-Beth McKenzie McKellar and Greyson Heath Parman.
Warren Vicksburg: Shandrea De'ann Tucker.
Washington Greenville: Lejaylyn Erlando Nutall.
Wayne Buckatunna: Abby Elizabeth Dailey, Amber Fryer Dailey, Madison Leanna Gass and Chance Addison Gossett.
Wayne Heidelberg: Presley Lillian Brownlee.
Wayne Laurel: Ethan Daniel Knight.
Wayne Richton: Jacob Gerald Stevison.
Wayne State Line: Hayley Christian Revette and Lacarrie Denise Turner.
Wayne Waynesboro: Sharityn Isabella Beasley, Hannah Faith Burke, Amber LaShae Butler, Baylee Rachelle Cooper, Sophie Lee Coxwell, Alex Jayrid Crocker, Joei Katlynn Holt, Forest Bradley Jacobs, Thomas Carson Kelley, Lauren Leigh Lamke, Kyle E Manseill, Stevonta Vaquan Mayfield, Madison Tice McCollough, Darcy Claire Miller, Lori A Ordoyne, Memery Nicole Pittman, Jim'mekita Dalekarra Richey, Elijah Holt Ross, Erik Joseph Sickinger, Kade Ryan Stennett, Samantha Alexandria White and Samuel Logan White.
Wilkinson Crosby: Forrest Sawyer Campbell.
Jones College Honor Roll Faculty List Spring 2021
Citronelle, AL: Richard A Davis.
Leroy, AL: Virginia Rose Ramey.
Millry, AL: Joshua Raiford Brown, Katelyn Shea Carlisle and Hannah D Henderson.
Mobile, AL: Destinee Paige Boutwell and Daisha Janae Bradford.
Saint Stephens, AL: Christian Hunter Branch.
Bartow, FL: Lemar T Kirkland.
Lakeland, FL: Kenneth Mackeroy.
Covington, LA: Reginald Eric Gause.
Duson, LA: Julian Paul Melancon.
Franklinton, LA: Wallace Semrow Bird.
Mandeville, LA: Hannah Kate Bergeron.
Mount Hermon, LA: Adrian Joseph Schexnider.
New Orleans, LA: Logan Michael Schroeder.
Pride, LA: Bobbie Nicole Amond.
Belton, MO: Kamryn Cierra Estell.
Adams Natchez: Yohan Michael Thompson and Diamond Janai Washington.
Amite Osyka: Brady Clint Wilson.
Amite Smithdale: Desmond Deon Smith.
Choctaw Weir: Kendall Coleman.
Clarke Enterprise: Macy C Culbreth and Savannah Alex Marie Satcher.
Clarke Meridian: Felisha D Wilkinson.
Clarke Quitman: Mayonda Cherlize Edwards and Kayleigh Lauren Fagan.
Clarke Shubuta: Yalise Granae Payton.
Clarke Stonewall: Rebecca G Carlson and Noah Blake Covington.
Clarke Vossburg: Kenetria Monae Vaughan.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Julianna Clarice Moore.
Covington Collins: Kristlyn Nicole Parker, Benjamin J Barnes, Richard Phong Cao, Adara Paige Davis, Emily Ruth King, Richard Lee Klug, Debra Ann Magee, William Douglas Mitchell, Ryan Bryce Ogletree, Kara Leeann Rogers and Antonio Marquez Spencer.
Covington Mount Olive: Cherisse Nicole Blackwell, Jose Alan Bravo, Mason Wayne Carrell, Tayshaun Ladainian Chapman, Tony Jerome Garrett, Gracie Jacquline Ingram, Brandon Lee Norris, Nic Lee Sartin, Haskel Walter Sellers and Breanna Regan Williams.
Covington Seminary: Jackson Ellis Bryant, Hannah Iona Burnham, Morgan Rayne Butler, Katlyn Amanda Cascio, Jarrett Anthony Darden, Sophia Isabella Gordon, Molly Elmore Graves, Samantha Paige Hawkins, Chloe Amelia Hinton, Nathan Cole Pitts, Bailey E Thrash and Elijah Stewart Whitehead.
Covington Sumrall: Landon Kyle Trigg.
Covington Taylorsville: Kavez Deshon Keyes and Louis Carl White.
Forrest Brooklyn: Torian Elyse Benton and Audree Elizabeth Trotter.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Jonathan Charles Adams, Gwana Ashley Childs, Brittany Renee Franks, Derrick Dwayne Funches, Teel Garrett Garcia, Mikayla Jordan Green, Kaitlyn Leanne Hennis, Javarian Randell Jenkins, A'dashun Ashaunte Jones, Vanderrick Tashon Jones, David A Lara, Cameron Gabrielle McLaurin, Ashunte Nycole Nixon, Annie H Russ, Abigayle Kate Sawyer, Mayra Solano, Hannah Daley Stanley and Dakota Lobrano Wallace.
Forrest Lumberton: Samantha Rachelle Smith.
Forrest Petal: Michael Blake Amason, Christopher David Barnes, Logan Michael Bryant, Samuel William Burcaw, Elayna Carlene Cline, Analee Sinclaire Dumas, Karina Feliciano, Jenna Rose Fisher, Zachary Joseph Gregore, Tami Telese Hamil, Archana Shena Haynes, Kailin Marie Henry, Julia Grace Hinton, Michael Desten Hooks, Donald Cade Law, Alexander Lamar Nelson
