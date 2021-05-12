Jones College has invited graduates from last year to join this year’s graduating class of 2021 to partake in commencement exercises on Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m. on the north lawn of Jones Hall. About 715 students are expected to participate in the ceremony and will receive either an Associate in Arts degree, Associate in Applied Science degree, a Technical Certificate or a Career Certificate.
This year’s commencement address will be from retired Maj. Gen. Byron Bagby, who is the managing partner of BMB Solutions, LLC, which is an independent consulting firm. The agency provides services in executive leadership development and coaching, and strategy development.
Bagby served in the U.S. Army as commandant of Joint Forces Staff College; chief operating officer of the Office of Military Cooperation in Cairo, Egypt, managing security cooperation programs valued at $1.3 billion annually; and as the COO of the U.S. Army, in Europe, directing all the activities of more than 1,000 people in 30 locations, in nine countries. His duties included being at the Pentagon on the Joint Staff and Department of the Army Staff.
To comply with health and safety guidelines, each Jones College graduate will be allocated four tickets for their guests to attend the graduation ceremony in person. The graduation ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Jones College web page, www.jcjc.edu/.
Additionally, parking will be limited with assigned spaces reserved for each graduate.
For more information about graduation at Jones College, visit www.jcjc.edu/graduation/ or call Kacie Birdsong at 601-477-4137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.