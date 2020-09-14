Jones College will host a community-wide blood drive on Sept. 22-23 in the D.O. Thoms P.E. Building located along Augusta Road in Ellisville.
Vitalant strongly encourages blood donors to make and keep appointments to give blood between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Scheduling appointments can be done on the website, www.bloodhero.com with the Sponsor Code: JC1. Appointments can also be made by contacting Jones College Blood Drive coordinator and EMT instructor Benji Sessums at 601-477-4704.
Following CDC guidelines regarding the prevention of the COVID-19 virus, all donors will be asked to wear masks and practice physical distance requirements to ensure the safest environment possible. Vitalant staff are also required to wear masks/face coverings and will have masks available for donors who do not have a mask of their own. However, if a donor is unable to wear a covering or mask, plan on donating on a later date. Vitalant will need donations in the coming weeks and months.
Donors arriving at Jones College are advised to wait for their appointments in their cars or other comfortable and convenient locations. Donors have the option to receive a phone call or text notification when it is time to donate when they make their appointment.
To view Vitalant’s current, up-to-date guidelines to support the health and safety of donors and staff, visit the Vitalant website, www.vitalant.org/COVID-FAQs.
