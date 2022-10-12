Jones College’s Office of Student Affairs and Student Government Association along with campus clubs and organizations will host the annual “Treats in the Streets” night of activities on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7:30 p.m. The trick-or-treat trail event will be in front of the C.L. Neill Student Center Plaza, the place where the event originated 23 years ago. Admission is free unless otherwise noted and the public is welcome to attend all events. The annual Treats in the Streets celebration is an outdoor event and may be canceled or modified if it rains or if the weather is not conducive for children.
JC clubs and organizations will have treats and games available beginning at the Student Center Plaza. The trick-or-treat trail continues around the A.B. Howard Gymnasium and around the Hutcheson/Hubbard administration building, ending behind the Terrell Tisdale Library and beside the Humanities building. This event is for children ages 12 and younger. All children must be accompanied by an adult to attend.
The costume contests will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the stage area beside the Visual Arts building and the library lawn, for kids 12 and younger. At 6 p.m., a costume contest for JC students will begin.
Also, the Jones College all-you-can-eat cafeteria will stay open for dinner until 7:30 p.m. The cost for children ages 4 to 9 is $4.89 and for children ages 10 to adults the cost is $8.50 (tax included).
After the Treats in the Streets event, Jones College’s Student Government Association will be hosting a haunted house fundraiser. Beginning at 8 p.m. in the D.O. Thoms P.E. Building on the east side of campus and across from the cemetery on New Augusta Road, the haunted house will be open to the public. The entry fee into the Haunted House is $3. This event may not be suitable for all ages.
For more information about any of these activities please contact Ashley Holifield at ashley.holifield@jcjc.edu or call 601-477-4030.
