The University of South Alabama’s “Pathway USA” partnership with Jones College has established more ways for Jones students to earn a bachelor’s degree. South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop said the partnership benefits everyone involved but, most importantly, it's expanding access to four-year degree options for the residents of South Mississippi and South Alabama.
“Pathway USA will enable more Jones College students to receive a degree from the University of South Alabama and provide these students with an earlier involvement in USA activities,” Dr. Waldrop said. “South Alabama has educated generations of Mississippians who are making positive impacts on their communities. We’re very excited to build on that success by bringing Jones College into our Pathway USA family.”
To ensure the direct admissions process is a smooth transition for Jones students, a University of South Alabama adviser will be assigned immediately upon signing up for the Pathway USA program. Additionally, USA officials announced a financial incentive to help ensure Jones students earn a bachelor’s degree at South Alabama.
“Students who sign up for the Pathway program will receive a South Alabama Pathway ID that will allow them to access resources at the University of South Alabama, like athletic events and library privileges. For those students with a 2.75 GPA at Jones, you’ll qualify for an academic scholarship at the University of South Alabama and they will guarantee in-state tuition,” said Dr. David Johnson, USA provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
The Pathway USA agreement also gives applicants to the USA who are not admitted, the option of enrolling at Jones College. If a Jones College student transfers without an associate degree, they will be eligible for the Reverse Transfer program allowing Jones students to receive an associate degree in the future. Additionally, Jones College graduates of the Associate Degree of Nursing program are eligible for additional perks as a result of the University of South Alabama’s College of Nursing’s first collaborative agreement with a community college, under the new Pathway USA partnership.
“When you get into your fourth and fiftth semester of the (A.D.N.) program, you are eligible to take one course online at South Alabama while you’re completing your coursework in that fourth semester," said Dr. Heather Hall, dean of the College of Nursing at USA. "In the fifth semester, you are eligible to take two courses (online). You will then have completed 12 credit hours of the baccalaureate degree prior to completing your associate degree. When you complete your associate degree, including the 59 credit hours of prerequisite coursework and you have completed and passed the NCLEX and are board-certified, you can complete the bachelors of nursing program at USA in one semester."
Jones College Director of Nursing Erin Knight is encouraged these opportunities offered at the USA will encourage more nursing graduates to earn bachelor’s degrees and more.
Dr. Jesse Smith, Jones College president, encouraged Jones College’s nursing students to take action towards their destiny.
“The opportunity given to you today, in addition to the opportunities Jones offers you are really going to make a profound difference not only in your lives, but it will also make our communities better. We’re going to be able to provide better health care. Take advantage of this tremendous opportunity, students,” said Dr. Smith.
For more information about the Pathway USA program, Jones College students can contact Rachel Jefcoat in the Enrollment Management office by calling 601-477-5446 or email, rachel.jefcoat@jcjc.edu.
Also, people wanting additional information on Pathway USA or the College of Nursing Early Admission Program are urged to contact USA’s Office of Admissions at 251-460-7834 or email Recruitment@SouthAlabama.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.