Jones College will close all campus locations at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Ida. All information will be shared through campus email, the college website, https://www.jcjc.edu/ college social media channels, https://www.facebook.com/JonesCollege https://www.instagram.com/jones_bobcats/ https://twitter.com/JonesCollege and local news agencies.
CLASSES
All Jones College classes scheduled for Monday (day and evening) are canceled.
STUDENT HOUSING
Students living on campus are encouraged to seek shelter at home. However, students may shelter-in-place on campus with the approval of Campus Housing Officials. Students living on campus should contact the Campus Housing Office by emailing housing@jcjcj.edu or by calling 601-477-4030.
REOPENING PLANS
All Jones College campuses are expected to re-open Monday, August 30, 2021, at 6 p.m.
