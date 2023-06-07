Jones College recently hosted 19 of the 110 members from the Jones County Agricultural High School Class of 1955 for its 68th reunion. Each year, fewer can gather for the reunion, but those who are able to attend enjoy planning and meeting every two years.
Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith commended the class for continuing its traditional biennial reunion and invited the group to be honored at homecoming.
“They are probably the oldest group of alumni who still meet regularly and are proud to be American citizens and alumni of Jones County Agricultural High School,” Smith said of the group of mostly 85-year-olds. “JCAHS shared the campus with the college students before moving to its own campus in 1965. Many of these alumni stayed to take two years of college classes on campus, spending a total of six years on the Ellisville campus.
“They have lots of memories to share and cherish with one another. Even if they are unable to return as a class to homecoming this October, they will return in two years to celebrate with their classmates. I admire this class’ determination to celebrate one another.”
Led by then-class president Judge Charles Pickering and his wife Margaret Ann, who served as vice president of the 1955 class, they have coordinated every reunion with a group of classmates assisting. This group has returned to campus or a nearby venue every two years to reminisce about, when they believed, was the best time to be alive.
As Charles Pickering noted, “The 1950s was during a time of peace when America was reveling in the win of World War II. Life was good for most, and everyone was proud to be an American. Patriotism was visible, unlike today. We need to pray for our country to return to the days where everyone was more patriotic.”
Former JCJC Foundation Director Paula Walters moderated the special patriotic program, which included two special musical guests — Susan Alexander on saxophone and James Arrington on piano. The two performed “God Bless America” and Alexander performed a solo of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Class member Hilton Ray Walters, who traveled from Atlanta for the reunion, led the group in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.
After the performances, Robert Hilbun, the husband of JCAHS alumnus Gail Hilbun, reminded everyone about the Korean War Memorial outside the chapel on the JC campus. Some of their classmates served in that war, and he was proud the college has a tribute to honor them. He encouraged everyone to continue to pray for all the members of the military and their families.
The 68th reunion concluded with a luncheon prepared by the Sodexo cafeteria staff at Jones College, as everyone shared their favorite experiences as JCAHS students.
Additionally, the class established a scholarship to be awarded to eligible Jones College students who are descendants of the JCAHS Class of 1955. Jones College students applying for Foundation scholarships are required to meet academic guidelines before scholarships are awarded. Jones College students can apply in January for Jones College Foundation scholarships to be awarded for the fall 2024 semester by going to https://www.jcjc.edu/alumni_foundation/scholarships/.
Tax-deductible contributions toward the JCAHS Scholarship or other scholarships can be mailed to Jones County Junior College Foundation, Inc. at 900 South Court Street, Ellisville MS 39437, or contributions can be made online at https://www.jcjc.edu/alumni_foundation/giving-support/.
For more information, call Jo Anna Newcomb in the JC Foundation office at 601-477-4145.
