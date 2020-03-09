The Jones College Bobcats received some good news on Monday morning.
The Bobcats drew a bye into the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, as announced on NJCAA.TV and JCJC.TV during a live webcast. The Bobcats were on hand in A.B. Howard Gymnasium to watch the selection show.
The tournament will be March 17-21 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas.
Head coach Missy Bilderback’s team will be the No. 8 seed in the tournament.
Jones (24-4) will face the winner between No. 9 seed Wabash Valley (Illinois) and No. 24 seed Monroe College (New York) at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18. The Wabash/Monroe game tips off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Wabash (30-2) enters the game on a 23-game winning streak. Last season, Wabash Valley entered the national tournament undefeated and was the top-seed. Monroe College (19-11) won its region by forfeit.
All games in the tournament will be streamed on NJCAA.TV.
Trinity Valley (Texas) is the top seed in the tournament.
The Bobcats, rated No. 10 in the final regular season poll, will be appearing in the national tournament for the fourth straight season.
Jones captured the Region 23 Tournament last week at Mississippi College. The Bobcats won all three of its game in the regional by double digits, including the 94-60 win over Northwest Mississippi in the title game.
In 2017, Jones was seeded No. 13 and won two games to reach the Elite 8. In 2018, the Bobcats were a No. 4 seed and lost to Trinity Valley in its opener. In 2019, Jones was seeded No. 9 and won its first game before falling in the quarterfinals.
To view the complete tournament bracket, go to www.njcaa.org.
