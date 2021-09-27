Plans are under way to make homecoming at Jones College a spectacular event involving reunions for the band, cheerleaders, 1970-71 JC 50-year class reunion, and the JCJC 2001 MACJC championship football team. All activities will incorporate the Homecoming theme, “Jones Family 2021” throughout the week.
The JC Concert Choir will have its first concert of the year at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium. This performance is free and open to the public.
At 7 p.m., the Bobcat soccer team will host Miss. Gulf Coast Community College. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Student Center Plaza, Jones Onstage is performing a “Decades of Music” with hits from the ’60s through the ’90s and beyond. The Jazz Band will wrap up the week’s performances at 6 p.m. Thursday with a concert in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, the Lady Bobcat soccer team will face Gulf Coast. The “glow pep rally” will be at 8:45 p.m. at the lake. Glow-necklaces and glow-sticks will be provided for everyone in attendance.
This event will be canceled if there is bad weather. At 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, the JCJC Band Reunion registration meeting is in the Fine Arts Lobby before a 6 p.m. rehearsal and dinner in the Bobcat football stadium. The JCJC 2001 MACJC Football Team Reunion Dinner begins at 6 p.m. in the C.L. Neill Student Center faculty dining room.
Homecoming Day, on Saturday, Oct. 9, is slated with activities for all ages. At 9 a.m., there will be a brunch for alumni and friends on the front lawn of the Terrell Tisdale Library. Members of the Ellisville High School 1960- 65 classes, the JCJC 1970-71 classes, the JCJC 2001 football team, band and cheerleader reunions, can pick up name tags for their gatherings during the brunch.
At 10 a.m. the homecoming parade will wind through the streets of Ellisville and the campus beginning at the library. The parade features floats made by the student body incorporating the theme, as well as the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band, JC cheerleaders, Touch of Gold and the 2021 homecoming queen and her court. The JCJC 2001 MACJC championship football team will serve as parade marshals. At 11 a.m., a pep rally will follow the parade in front of the C.L. Neill Student Center.
At 11:30 a.m., the JCJC Alumni Luncheon will be in the A.B. Howard Gymnasium. During this luncheon, the JC Honor alumnus Wayne Folkes will be recognized, as well as the 1970-71 alumni, the JC homecoming court and the Mr. and Miss JC students. Reservations for the luncheon can be made through the Alumni and Foundation Office at 601-477-4145 or by emailing, jcjcalumniinfo@jcjc.edu.
Also, at 11:30 a.m., the JC Cheerleader Reunion will host a meet-and-greet in the D.O. Thoms P.E. Building. The public is encouraged to “Tailgate Under the Trees” behind the Bobcat Stadium on the home side outside the fence. Bring a tent and favorite food before the game begins. Homecoming pregame festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the marching band’s pre-game show, with band alumni at Bobcat Stadium. The game against Southwest will begin at 2 p.m.
At halftime, the homecoming court will be presented with the crowning of 2021 homecoming queen Melissa Bender. Also, during halftime, 2021 Honor Alumni Wayne Folkes of Seminary, Mr. JC Wyatt Reid of Laurel and Miss JC Cali Le of Bay Springs and the 2021 JC cheer national champions will be recognized.
The festivities will end with a performance by the Maroon Typhoon and Touch of Gold.
