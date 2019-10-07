The 89th annual “Catfight” was not much of a fight at all.
No. 14 Jones College scored on its first seven possessions and annihilated Pearl River 49-6 at Homecoming here Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
The Bobcats outgained the Wildcats, 448-100 in total offense. Jones had 22 first downs, compared to five for PRCC.
Jones is now 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the MACJC South Division. PRCC drops to 1-5 and 0-4.
The Bobcats lead the “Catfight” series, 45-42-2.
Jones quarterback Fred Barnum (Warren Central) was 14-of-21 through the air for 263 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Running back Ladamian Webb (Opelika, Ala.) carried 15 times for 91 yards and a score and running back Kalyn Grandberry (Memphis) rushed 17 times for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
Natorian Watts (Petal) had four catches for 81 yards and a score, Webb had two receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown and Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) had two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Rakeim Ashford (Choctaw County), DeLawrence Butler (Clinton) and Johnny Hudson (Atlanta, Georgia) had five tackles each. Linebacker Daylen Gill (Louisville) had four tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Lineman James Williams (Jackson Callaway) had two tackles and 1.5 TFLs. Cornerback Lakevias Daniel (Louisville) had a pass interception.
The Bobcats finished with eight TFLs, three pass breakups and an interception.
