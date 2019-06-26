The second annual Jones College Softball golf tournament will be Sept. 13 at 8:30 a.m. at Dixie Golf Club.
It is a four-person scramble with an entry fee of $75 per player or $300 per team. Flight prizes and on-course prizes will be awarded and food will be available. Sponsorships are also available.
The tournament fundraiser for the Lady Bobcat softball team will help offset the cost of their trip to the College of Southern Nevada Leadoff Classic in Las Vegas.
Entry forms are available at www.jcjcathletics.com, click on “Softball” and click on “Golf Tournament.”
For more information, contact Jones College head coach Chris Robinson at
