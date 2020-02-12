The Jones Bobcats and Lady Bobcats hosted back-to-back contests against East Central at A.B. Howard Gymnasium on Monday. Both home teams earned convincing wins, building more momentum to carry into postseason play.
In the first game, Daja Woodard (Mobile, Ala.) and LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) each had double-doubles to help the No. 9 Lady Bobcats to a 72-59 victory over East Central.
Woodard had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Sims had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Sims now has nine double-doubles on the season and Woodard has six. It was the third consecutive double-double for each player.
The Bobcats are now 17-2 overall and 11-0 in the MACJC South Division and have won 11 straight games.
Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) gave Jones the lead for good at 8-6 on a jumper with 6:41 left in the first quarter. The Bobcats led 24-17 after one period.
A Haymer layup at 4:51 of the second quarter capped a 7-0 run and put Jones ahead, 35-21. The Bobcats led 42-23 at halftime.
Jones took its longest lead at 50-26 with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter on a Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) jumper. The Bobcats led 61-42 after three quarters.
The Bobcats matched their longest lead at 66-42 when Woodard scored with 7:18 left. ECCC battled back to within 70-59 with 40 seconds left on a Jariyah Covington free throw.
Haymer had 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Jatyjia Jones (Pontotoc) had seven points and nine rebounds and Chyna Allen (Harrison Central) and Keyara Jones each had nine points.
In the men’s game, Jones shot a blistering 60 percent from the field and crushed East Central 93-65 here Monday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
The Bobcats were 36-of-60 from the floor and made 7-of-16 3-point attempts.
The Bobcats are 14-5 overall and 6-5 in MACJC South Division play.
Jones’ will host Southwest for contests today (Thursday), with the women tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7.
