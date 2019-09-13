From staff reports
Ladamian Webb scored three touchdowns to lead the 18th-ranked Jones Bobcats (2-1) to a 31-7 thumping of Hinds Community College Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
No. 12 Hinds came into the game off a shocking victory over defending national champion East Mississippi Community College, but they had no answer for Webb and a Bobcats’ team that suffered their own shocker in the first game when they lost at Coahoma, a perennial junior college football cellar dweller.
Webb, a freshman from Opelika, Ala., scored on runs of 57 and 1 yards as the Bobcats took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Webb scored on a 31-yard scoring pass from Quaterius Hawkins, a freshman from Bastrop, La., who threw for more than 5,000 yards and 61 touchdown passes in his high school career.
Hawkins completed 8 of 9 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Brodie King (Biloxi) on a 3-yard TD as Jones built a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats closed out the scoring with a 27-yard field goal by Cristofer Thompson (Adams Christian).
Jones intercepted Hinds twice and recovered a fumble that led to the final field goal.
Jones is scheduled to travel to fifth-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (3-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday in a MACJC South Division showdown.
