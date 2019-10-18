United Soccer Coaches has announced the Team Academic Award winners at the high school and collegiate levels to recognize exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2018-19 academic year.
A total of 995 college teams (346 men, 649 women) earned the Team Academic Award, including 258 schools that had both their men's and women's programs among the recipients.
The Jones College women's soccer team, with a collective 3.54 team GPA, earned its first recognition as a team academic award winner and boasted the highest GPA among region junior college schools.
"This just solidifies everything our program is built on," head coach Delores Deasley said. "We preach about winning on and off the field and our players have done a great job of handling their business. We're extremely proud of that."
United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.
College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2018-19 academic year.
The High School Team Academic Award is bestowed upon teams led by active United Soccer Coaches members with a composite grade point average of 3.25 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster during the 2018-19 academic year.
In a recent victory over Meridian, it was a former Northeast Jones Lady Tiger who stole the show.
Esmeralda Figueroa completed her hat-trick in the 87th minute and five different Bobcats scored in an 8-1 rout at Meridian.
Figueroa's first of three goals came 7:27 into the match, when Allie James (West Jones) played a great ball over the top of the defense and she hammered it home for the score.
On Thursday, Jones improved to 10-7 on the year and 6-1 in the South with a 6-1 victory over winless Southwest.
Former West Jones standout Allie James scored her first goal of the season as the Bobcats led 2-0 heading into halftime.
