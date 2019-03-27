The annual Katie Herrington Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Tournament will be played beginning at 9 a.m. on April 18 at Laurel Country Club.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with an entry fee of $400 per team. Deadline to enter is April 8. The top team will qualify for the state FCA tournament at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point.
Hole sponsorships and other sponsorships are also available by calling 601-477-9394.
All checks should be made out to FCA and all donations given to FCA are tax deductible. Checks and registration information should be mailed to Jones FCA, P.O. Box 8011, 900 South Court St., Ellisville, MS 39437.
For information, call 601-649-8660.
