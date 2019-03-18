LUBBOCK, Texas – Jones College is headed to the Sweet 16 in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The ninth-seeded Lady Bobcats overcame a 17-point deficit in the second quarter, built a 15-point early in the fourth quarter and held on for an exciting, 88-84 victory over No. 24 seed Three Rivers Community College (Missouri) Monday afternoon at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Lady Bobcat head coach Missy Bilderback was happy to see her team survive and advance.
“I’m just really proud of our team,” she said. “They really fought hard. Three Rivers was really good. They hit some shots and kind of hit us in the mouth. So for us to be able to battle back and be tough in the second, third and fourth (quarters) and stick together is what it’s all about.
“I’m proud of our team for finding a way to win.”
The win puts Jones, 28-2, into the Sweet 16 where they will meet No. 8 seed New Mexico at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will air on www.njcaatv.com.
Jones received several stellar performances with guard Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) and 6-foot-3 center Kyia Weathersby (Collins) scoring 24 points each. Guard Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) had 16 points and 11 assists.
Weathersby was 10-of-12 from the floor and the Lady Raiders could not match up with her down low.
“I just tried to calm down a little bit and get into the flow of the game and just go with it,” Weathersby said of the team’s slow start. She also led Jones with nine rebounds.
Bilderback knew Jones had an edge on the inside.
“Kyia was big for us because they could not guard her with just one,” she said. “That opened some kids on the perimeter. But Kyia really stepped up and had some big baskets when we really had to have them when we made our run in the third. But she’s done that all year.
“Against teams with a little less size, she’s been effective every game. We felt like we needed to get her some high percentage shots.”
Jones finished with a 41-35 rebounding advantage with Weathersby leading the way with nine boards. Haymer, LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) and Maya Jones (Northwest Rankin) had eight boards each.
Haymer also felt the Lady Bobcats had an inside advantage.
“Kyia was really good for us with LaMiracle and Maya,” she said. “(We were) feeding them and they weren’t able to stop them. When they would go in and try to guard (them), we were able to get shots on the outside.”
Three Rivers head coach Jeff Walk said rebounding was critical.
“The difference was — and we knew coming in — that we had to control the backboards,” he said. “They’ve got some post players (with size) that we haven’t played against.”
Jones also had a huge, 58-30 advantage on points in the paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.