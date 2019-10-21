The Jones College Lady Bobcats are ranked No. 12 in the NJCAA Division I preseason basketball poll.
Head coach Missy Bilderback’s team is the only MACJC school in the poll.
Jones went 28-3 in 2018-19 and won its third consecutive MACJC and Region 23 championships. The Lady Bobcats also participated in the NJCAA DI National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas for the third straight season and finished in the “Sweet 16.”
Defending champion Gulf Coast State (Florida) is No. 1, followed by South Plains (Texas), Trinity Valley (Texas), New Mexico Junior College and Northwest Florida State.
Jones is scheduled to play five games vs. three of the teams ranked in the top 25.
The Lady Bobcats face No. 7 Shelton State (Alabama) and No. 24 Wallace State (Alabama) twice and No. 22 Chipola (Florida) once this season.
Jones opens the season against Holmes at home at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
To view the complete poll, go to www.njcaa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.