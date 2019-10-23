The Jones College Lady Bobcats are ranked No. 12 in the NJCAA Division I preseason basketball poll.
Head coach Missy Bilderback’s team was the only MACJC program to be represented in the poll.
Jones went 28-3 in 2018-19 and won its third consecutive MACJC and Region 23 championships. The Lady Bobcats also participated in the NJCAA DI National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, for the third straight season and finished their run by making the “Sweet 16” round of competition.
Defending champion Gulf Coast State (Florida) is ranked No. 1 overall, followed by South Plains (Texas) and Trinity Valley (Texas).
Jones is scheduled to play five games against three of the teams that are currently ranked in the top 25.
The Lady Bobcats will face No. 7 Shelton State (Alabama) and No. 24 Wallace State (Alabama) twice and No. 22 Chipola (Florida) just once this season.
Jones will open its season against Holmes in Ellisville at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Bobcat keepers sweep awards
The Jones College keepers swept the MACJC Goalkeeper of the Week awards.
Alexis Wilson (Long Beach) took the women’s award and — for the fourth time this season — Callum Harley (Whitney Bay, England) captured the men’s honor.
Wilson played the final 33:10 in a 6-1 win over Southwest and had one save. In the 1-0, double overtime win at Pearl River, Wilson played the entire 105 minutes and had six saves.
Harley went the distance and had three saves in the Bobcats’ 3-0 shutout over Southwest. In Jones’ 2-1 win at Pearl River, Harley recorded six saves in only 10:11 of play.
Both teams will be at Bobcat Soccer Field in the first round of the MACJC playoffs, which began Tuesday.
The Bobcats defeated East Central 7-0 to reach the semifinals, where they will play at Hinds this weekend.
The Lady Bobcats defeated East Central on penalty kicks to reach the semis, where they will play Holmes on Saturday.
