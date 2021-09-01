Motorcycles and ministry were not on the top of Laurel natives Jarrod and Cassidi Hankins’ minds, until recently.
“Nine years ago, I had no desire to ride a motorcycle, or even touch one,” Cassidi said. “However, a few months after we got married in 2013, Jarrod came home with this ‘crotch rocket,’ and I thought he had lost his mind. We went riding after he learned how to ride, and it wasn’t so bad, especially after I told him he had to get a Harley Davidson."
Now, the couple can't imagine not having motorcycles as a part of their life. As their love for cycling grew, the couple attended a Chrisitan Motorcycle Association rally in Hatfield, Ark. a year ago. While there, they met the national evangelist for the area, John Ogden Jr., and his wife Holly Ogden, the International Ambassador for CMA.
"They contacted us this spring about some job openings, and everything worked out," Cassidi said. "God took care of every obstacle we thought of like housing, daycare, everything."
The West Jones High School graduates and natives of Laurel decided to join the ministry full-time at the Christian Motorcyclists Association headquarters in Hatfield, Ark., on Aug. 16.
At first, the couple was not ready to leave their lifelong home of Jones County and had to consider their two young boys Collin, 4, and Benton, 2.
Jarrod, a mechanic and classic car lover, had just started working as the assistant manager of sales and production at Headrick Signs and Graphics in May 2020, after leaving a seven-year career in sales at Southern Pipe and Supply in Laurel.
Cassidi left her journalism career with WHLT-TV and the Laurel Leader-Call six years ago to begin teaching at East Jones Elementary School. She was not ready to leave her students either.
“It’s funny — our foundation at Jones for our careers has completely changed in different directions," Cassidi said. "I love teaching. I love every minute of teaching, and the only way I’d leave the classroom is if God told me to,”
Which He did, Cassidi said.
"So, we’re following His lead.”
After God revealed his plans, they started preparing for their new roles. Cassidi’s duties with CMA will include being the event coordinator for CMA’s national rallies and assisting the international ambassador. Her main job will consist of coordinating the Changing of the Colors Rally every year in October and any regional or national rallies, including a CMA International Rally, along with different, smaller events and rallies at the CMA’s campground, Iron Mountain.
Meanwhile, her husband Jarrod will be heading up the CMA Motorcycle Repair Shop for local CMA riders and coordinating emergency road assistance and repairs for CMA members traveling in the area.
The couple was introduced to the Christian Motorcyclists Association in 2015. Immediately, Cassidi thought this would take up too much of their time but agreed to attend a monthly meeting.
"I was super skeptical," Cassidi said. "Once he convinced me to go, I met everybody in the local chapter in Laurel and they were like family, instantly. At the second meeting, Jarrod got ‘saved’ or gave his life to Christ and that changed everything.”
It wasn’t long before the couple immersed themselves in participating in the Blessing of the Bike Rallies, fundraising events and traveling across the country. In fact, Jarrod served as CMA president (2018-2020) and chaplain (2020-2021) while Cassidi has served as secretary for four of the six years they’ve been members of the local CMA Chapter, Freedom Riders. Their two young boys even “ride” along, said Cassidi.
“Every Christian is called to minister in some capacity," Cassidi said. "Whether it’s to be a part of the church, another ministry organization like CMA or in our daily lives. Being able to serve with people who are like family and then to be able to eventually see the fruits of our service is very rewarding."
The CMA’s goal is to tell everyone they meet, you need Jesus. The group doesn’t just talk about Jesus, they show the “Jesus in us” as they work, picking up trash, cleaning bathrooms or giving out water, Cassidi said.
“We’re not doing anything glamorous as we serve others at CMA and at 'secular' events," Cassidi said. "We see people and they may be talking, spewing out cuss words. Then they look at your patch and they realize who we are and who we represent, and they respect it, whether they are Christians or not, most of the time, they respect that."
The couple's love for Jones College is also apparent. Both Jarrod and Cassidi keep in touch with their teachers and mentors at JC.
“Jones was an awesome experience for me," Cassidi said. "In high school, I was the quiet, shy girl. I literally grew up at Jones. This side of Heaven, the two most important decisions I tell people are, 'Know Jesus and Go to Jones.'”
At Jones College, Jarrod earned his degree in automotive technology and Cassidi was a journalism major. After graduating from JC in 2011, they began dating while Cassidi continued her education at USM. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications in 2013, and they were married a week later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.