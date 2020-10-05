Two Jones College students from Jasper County and Clarke County are recipients of Laurel Leader-Call Journalism Scholarships. Johnathan Richardson of Rose Hill received a $400 scholarship as did Allah Dearman of Enterprise. “Thanks for your generous support,” Richardson wrote to Leader-Call owner and publisher Jim Cegielski. “By awarding me this scholarship, you have lightened my financial burden, which allows me to focus on the most important aspect of school — learning. I hope one day I will be able to help students achieve their goals just as you have helped me.”
(Photo by Kelly Atwood/JC journalism instructor)
