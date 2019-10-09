Applications for Angel Tree Christmas assistance being accepted
The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program starting Friday in Bay Springs.
For questions, call 601-428-4232
In addition, the Leader-Call is launching a canned-food drive to benefit the Laurel Salvation Army. (See Page A8 for advertisement).
The schedule for the Angel Tree Assistance program is:
• Jasper County: Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, DHS building at 37 West 8th Ave. in Bay Springs
• Smith County: Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Smith County Multipurpose Building, S.C. Road 77, Raleigh
• Clarke County: Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, Clarke County Multipurpose Building, 99 Westwood Ave. in Quitman
• Simpson County: Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Magee Civic Center, 1st Avenue Northwest in Magee
• Wayne County: Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Waynesboro Community Center, 1044 Benton St. in Waynesboro
• Jones County (and anyone from other listed counties): Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Salvation Army, 205 North 13th Ave. in Laurel.
Those applying need to bring the following items:
• Valid photo ID
• Birth certificate for each child ages 10 and under (for newborns up to 3 months we will accepts a crib card)
• Current proof of all income — this includes SNAP benefits, TANF child support, SSI, Pay Stubs, etc.
• Current utility bill or other document with current address
• Proof of all major monthly bills, such as car payment, cable/internet/phone, medical bills, rent receipt, copy of lease
• Clothing and shoe sizes for each child as well as a list of gift ideas
• Eligible seniors ages 55 and older will receive a food box\
People can drop off canned goods at our office in downtown Laurel at 318 N. Magnolia Street and we will fill the front window with canned goods. When the window gets full, we will deliver the food and then collect more.
Each person that donates canned goods will be entered into a drawing to receive a “Taste of Home Town” cookbook signed by entertainer Lance Bass — a Laurel native — and a one-year, home-delivery subscription to the Leader-Call.
The LL-C office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and donations will be accepted throughout the month of October.
