Lauren Lindsey set the Jones College school record for home runs as the No. 5 Bobcats took two from Hinds Wednesday afternoon at Rene T. Warren Field.
Lindsey hit her 44th career home run in the opener as Jones won, 9-3. The Bobcats followed that up with a 10-0, five-inning win in the second game.
Lindsey homered again on Saturday in the first game of a sweep over East Mississippi.
The Bobcats improved to 21-4 overall and 6-0 in the MACCC. They were scheduled for a double-header at No. 7 Copiah-Lincoln today (Tuesday).
Baseball Bobcats split with Hinds
Chase Honeycutt (DeSoto Central) homered in each game and drove in five and Drew Druckenmiller (Mobile, Ala.) punched out a career-high 11 in a complete-game performance in the second game to help No. 13 Jones College to an 11-0 victory in the second game Wednesday. Hinds took the first game, 8-2.
Jones moved to 18-6, 3-1 in the MACCC and Hinds is now 14-9, 2-2 in conference play.
Honeycutt's two homers were the first of the season for the third-year sophomore. He hit just two his first 85 games as a Bobcat.
