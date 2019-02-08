The 2018 NJCAA Division II national champion Jones College Lady Bobcats were honored on Jan. 30 at the state Capitol.
The Mississippi House of Representatives recognized the Lady Bobcats for winning the MACJC’s first softball national championship. Jones posted a 54-3 record as it captured the 2018 World Series.
Head coach Chris Robinson’s Lady Bobcats are the preseason No. 1 team this season. They will open play next weekend in the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Ala.
It was the third time for a Jones team to be honored by state officials at the Capitol.
The 2013-14 men’s basketball team was honored for winning the NJCAA Division I National Tournament and the 2016 baseball team was recognized for claiming the NJCAA Division II World Series.
