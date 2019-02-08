The 2018 Jones College Lady Bobcats were honored recently at the state Capitol in Jackson. Making the trip were head coach Chris Robinson, associate head coach Bob Herrington, Katie Herrington, players Hallie Donald, McKennah Sikes, Faith Denton, Gracie McCleskey, Callie Venable, Emily Robinson, Sarah Brock and Taylor Murray, along with managers Charlie Thompson, Tom Scoggin and Jesse Smith.