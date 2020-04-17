Jones College women's soccer has announced the signing of a program-record nine student-athletes transferring on to participate at four-year schools across five different states.
Seven players recently signed during the spring signing period. Forward Rachel Barnaby is headed to Barry University (Florida), defender Lucy Critchell (defender) signed with West Alabama, defender Caitlyn Dungee inked with Alcorn State, midfielder Madison LaFontaine signed with Delta State, forward Emily Riley is headed to College of St. Mary (Nebraska), midfielder Olivia Simpson signed with Christian Brothers (Tennessee) and defender Heather Sullivan signed with Mississippi College. Last fall, forward Esmeralda Figueroa signed with Mississippi State and midfielder Mary Ann O’Kennedy signed with Delta State.
Barnaby, a native of Derry, Ireland, scored 24 goals and had 10 assists during her two-year career at Jones. She had 17 goals and five assists as a freshman and her sophomore year was cut short by an injury.
Critchell was named All-Region 23 as a sophomore. She scored two goals in the 2019 MACJC All-Star Game. The London, England, native had two goals and three assists in her two seasons at Jones.
Dungee was a stalwart on the back line. She started 36 games in her two years with the Bobcats and helped Jones to seven shutouts in 2019. The Clinton native will make an impact with the Braves.
LaFontaine played in 36 games during her Jones’ career.
She recorded four goals and 11 assists on the pitch for the Bobcats. LaFontaine, a Pass Christian product, participated in the 2019 MACJC All-Star Game.
Riley competed in 34 games over two seasons with the Bobcats.
In 2019, the Gautier product had six goals and one assist.
Simpson had three goals and five assists in her two seasons with Jones. The George County graduate was selected to the 2019 MACJC All-Star Game.
Sullivan was an Al-MACJC performer in 2019. The Pearl product had three goals and four assists in two seasons with Jones and helped the Bobcats to post 11 shutouts over two seasons.
Figueroa, who prepped at Northeast Jones, was an All-Region 23 selection in 2019. She scored 16 goals and made eight assists as a freshman, and she had 17 goals and five assists as a seasoned sophomore member of the team.
O’Kennedy, who missed a season due to an injury as a true freshman in 2017, had two goals and seven assists as a redshirt freshman in 2018 to help the team capture the coveted MACJC and Region 23 championships.
The Sligo, Ireland, native added another goal this past season before absorbing another injury.
